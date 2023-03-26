Two Directors Speak Out About Jonathan Majors’ Alleged ‘Vicious, Cruel’ Behavior And More After Actor’s Assault Arrest

This weekend, it was reported that well-known Hollywood actor Jonathan Majors was arrested and is accused of committing multiple offenses. The 33-year-old star – who is no longer in custody and denied the claims – has reportedly been charged with assault, strangulation and harassment. This all stems from an altercation with his purported girlfriend in New York City on Friday. The Internet was set ablaze after the story was reported, with many sharing their personal takes on the situation. Amid the flurry of social media comments, two directors have taken to the web and made additional claims against Major. One of them even alleges that he engaged in “vicious, cruel” behavior.

A.B. Allen, a rising filmmaker, is one of the individuals who has spoken out against Jonathan Majors in the aftermath of the arrest news. However, it would seem that this actually isn’t the first time that Allen has alluded to the Marvel star and his alleged behavior. The director posted a message to Twitter back in February, in which they referred to an actor that the Internet “has violently fallen head over heels for.” Allen shared other thoughts in the post as well:

There's a particular actor, relatively new on the scene, who Twitter has violently fallen head over heels for who, in actuality, is a vicious, cruel, abusive human being, both professionally and in his personal life, and every new viral thirst tweet about him drives me insane.

The comments have seen renewed interest since the Lovecraft Country star was taken into custody. One user even screenshotted A.B. Allen’s original post, and opined that “Now we know who this tweet was about.” Allen confirmed the assumption with a retweet of their own:

DingDingDingDing https://t.co/DG1MGwnXFKMarch 26, 2023 See more

A.B. Allen, whose credits include Your Turn and Rough Draft, later apologized for the “overly-flippant tone” used in that last post. In the two additional updates, they went on to clarify the knowledge they have of the star’s alleged actions:

I regret my overly-flippant tone here. I read the words alleged assault, in the tweet, figured we were talking about a shoving match outside of a bar or something, then posted this. Once I read the details, far more brutal than I expected, I wished I had said something else. Everything I've known about has not been physical. It's not a huge leap at all for emotionally violent/professionally abusive people to become physically violent as well, but I was not made aware of it. This is uniquely horrific and very grave.

The other director who’s taken issue with the Kang the Conqueror actor is Tim Nicolai, a veteran of Broadway and co-founder of Society Theater. Nicolai’s comments have since been made private but were recorded by The Direct . The creative made several serious accusations against the Da 5 Bloods alum , calling him “a sociopath and abuser”:

I’m just gonna say this about Jonathan Majors and be done with it: folks at Yale and the broader NYC community have known about him for years. He’s a sociopath and abuser and that is how virtually everyone speaks about him. It’s a shame it took this long for him to be reported.

Commentators subsequently asked why Tim Nicolai didn’t speak out sooner if he was aware of alleged negative behavior on the actor’s part. He responded by saying that “people have tried” but that ultimately, those trying to legitimize the allegations “needed a victim to come forward.” Nicolai also claimed to be close to those who have been impacted by the A-lister’s alleged actions.

Jonathan Majors was arrested in New York early Saturday morning after authorities received a call from someone in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan. His reported girlfriend told police that she and Majors got into an argument Friday evening while in a taxi. After the woman apparently tried to peek at the entertainer’s phone, he reportedly got physical, with the lady saying he grabbed her neck. She was subsequently taken to a hospital to be treated for a laceration behind her ear, redness and marks on her face and is now said to be in stable condition.

This situation comes on the heels of Jonathan Majors’ Hollywood hot streak, during which he’s starred in big movies like Devotion and the somewhat polarizing Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania . He most recently received praise for playing Creed III antagonist Damian Anderson , a role that required him to take punches from Michael B. Jordan . Majors is also set to star in the 2023 new movie release Magazine Dreams, a bodybuilder drama.

Though these accounts from the two directors should not be taken as fact right now, the severity of the accusations cannot be denied. Time will tell how this case plays out and whether others might corroborate the stories.