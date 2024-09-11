Ana De Armas Just Used Four Adjectives To Describe Ballerina, And Now I Really Can’t Wait To See The John Wick’s Spinoff’s First Trailer

While the future of the main John Wick film series remains shrouded in uncertainty considering the way John Wick: Chapter 4 ended, the franchise as a whole isn’t going anywhere. Next up is Ballerina, the Ana de Armas-led spinoff that takes place between the third and fourth John Wick movies, and will be one of the 2025 movie schedule’s summer releases. The Knives Out and No Time to Die actress used four words to describe the first of the John Wick spinoff movies, and this makes me all the more eager to see its first trailer.

Ana De Armas spent some time discussing Ballerina when she was at the Toronto International Film Festival to promote her historical drama Eden (which doesn’t have a release date set yet). Although the actress was initially worried when she learned that Ballerina needed another round of filming, she’s now now confident that the new scenes only improve the movie, saying to Collider:

All we did in those reshoots had to be there. We got amazing footage. It's really spectacular. A trailer is coming out soon , I’ve been told. I saw it, and it's beautiful. I'm very proud of it. It's really exciting. It's dangerous, it's sexy, it's very John Wick . I think people are going to be surprised. I'm biased. Of course, I like the movie, but I think it's really cool. It's going to be amazing.

“Beautiful,” exciting,” “dangerous” and “sexy,” as well as “very John Wick.” I was already planning on watching Ballerina on the big screen, but after reading Ana de Armas’ latest comments about the action movie, now I’m really itching for the first trailer to come out. Given that Ballerina hits theaters next summer, however, we probably shouldn’t expect that preview to drop until sometime in early 2025. But hey, good things come to those who wait.

Ballerina sees de Armas playing Rooney, a ballerina who was previously played by Unity Phelan in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, albeit just for one scene. This spinoff follows Rooney exacting revenge on the people who killed her family using the same kind of assassin skills that Keanu Reeves’ John Wick used all too frequently. Speaking of which, Reeves will reprise his character, which works given Ballerina’s place in the franchise’s timeline, and Ian McShane, Anjelica Huston and the late Lance Reddick will also appear, with this being the latter’s final onscreen role. The Ballerina cast also includes newcomers Gabriel Byrne, Catalonia Sandino Moreno, Norman Reedus, Sharon Duncan-Brewster and David Castañeda.

Directed by Len Wiseman and written by Shay Hatten, Ballerina comes out on June 6, 2025. The first three John Wick movies are currently available on fuboTV, and Chapter 4 is on Starz, and you can access both platforms as an extension of your Hulu subscription.