Ana De Armas Just Used Four Adjectives To Describe Ballerina, And Now I Really Can’t Wait To See The John Wick’s Spinoff’s First Trailer
Can we get that preview asap please?
While the future of the main John Wick film series remains shrouded in uncertainty considering the way John Wick: Chapter 4 ended, the franchise as a whole isn’t going anywhere. Next up is Ballerina, the Ana de Armas-led spinoff that takes place between the third and fourth John Wick movies, and will be one of the 2025 movie schedule’s summer releases. The Knives Out and No Time to Die actress used four words to describe the first of the John Wick spinoff movies, and this makes me all the more eager to see its first trailer.
Ana De Armas spent some time discussing Ballerina when she was at the Toronto International Film Festival to promote her historical drama Eden (which doesn’t have a release date set yet). Although the actress was initially worried when she learned that Ballerina needed another round of filming, she’s now now confident that the new scenes only improve the movie, saying to Collider:
“Beautiful,” exciting,” “dangerous” and “sexy,” as well as “very John Wick.” I was already planning on watching Ballerina on the big screen, but after reading Ana de Armas’ latest comments about the action movie, now I’m really itching for the first trailer to come out. Given that Ballerina hits theaters next summer, however, we probably shouldn’t expect that preview to drop until sometime in early 2025. But hey, good things come to those who wait.
Ballerina sees de Armas playing Rooney, a ballerina who was previously played by Unity Phelan in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, albeit just for one scene. This spinoff follows Rooney exacting revenge on the people who killed her family using the same kind of assassin skills that Keanu Reeves’ John Wick used all too frequently. Speaking of which, Reeves will reprise his character, which works given Ballerina’s place in the franchise’s timeline, and Ian McShane, Anjelica Huston and the late Lance Reddick will also appear, with this being the latter’s final onscreen role. The Ballerina cast also includes newcomers Gabriel Byrne, Catalonia Sandino Moreno, Norman Reedus, Sharon Duncan-Brewster and David Castañeda.
Directed by Len Wiseman and written by Shay Hatten, Ballerina comes out on June 6, 2025. The first three John Wick movies are currently available on fuboTV, and Chapter 4 is on Starz, and you can access both platforms as an extension of your Hulu subscription.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.