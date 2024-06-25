After Angelina Jolie Scored A Major Award Win Alongside Her Daughter, Her Dad Jon Voight Shared Some Sweet Thoughts

Angelina Jolie has been in the film industry for the past four decades, with her best movies including the Lara Croft films, Changeling and Girl, Interrupted, to name a few. While she’s already scored three Golden Globes, two Screen Actors Guild and one Oscar, Jolie is now the proud recipient of a Tony Award for being one of the producers of the musical adaptation, The Outsiders. After the American filmmaker and actress scored her first Tony win with her daughter by her side, Jolie’s father, Jon Voight shared some sweet thoughts about the two.

Angelina Jolie’s famous celebrity parent is Jon Voight, who showed audiences their father/daughter magic in Jolie’s screen debut, Lookin’ To Get Out, when she was just seven, and in Lara Croft: Tomb Raider. After his daughter won her first Tony for being a co-producer of The Outsiders, Voight told TMZ how proud he was of his family for their accomplishments:

Very proud of Vivienne and very proud of Angie because she really tries to encourage each of the kids to be what they want to be.

The proud grandfather also made sure to credit his granddaughter, 15-year-old Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, for making that Tony happen for her mother after pushing her to see The Outsiders. According to the high-grossing actor, Vivienne read the S.E. Hinton book The Outsiders in school and saw the pre-Broadway version of the musical adaptation four times.

After Vivienne Jolie-Pitt was sold, she had to tell her mother that she needed to check it out. Then, while Voight was on the set of Francis Ford Coppola’s Megapolis , the Wanted actress called her father to tell him she’ll be producing the musical. How ironic that The Champ actor is working with Coppola on Megapolis when one of Coppola's best movies was the 1983 book adaptation of The Outsiders.

Another interesting point that Jon Voight pointed out about his granddaughter was that she collaborated greatly with Angelina Jolie, remarking that the apple sure doesn’t fall far from the tree:

The director of this piece, a great director, said that Vivienne had talent. She has an eye for something. She contributed to it. She was working with Angie and Angie I’m sure contributed to some of it, especially with the actors. Angie’s a great director.

The Los Angeles native has made her mark behind the scenes as a director for movies like A Place in Time, Unbroken, By the Sea and more. We already saw Vivienne Jolie-Pitt work with her celebrity mother when she was a little girl in Maleficent, but it looks like she’s following her mother’s footsteps on Broadway more in a behind-the-scenes role. During their time working on The Outsiders, Jolie-Pitt worked alongside her mother as her volunteer assistant. Angelina Jolie remarked that Vivienne reminds her of her own mother in taking theater seriously and her role of how to contribute to the Broadway production.

Jon Voight seems so proud of his daughter, Angelina Jolie, for winning her first Tony, as well as his granddaughter for motivating her mother to be involved in The Outsiders in the first place. It looks like the Jolie-Pitts are a talented family, and I can’t wait to see where Vivienne’s direction in entertainment goes from here.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors