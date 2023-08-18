One Of Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt's Kids Is Following In Their Famous Parents' Footsteps

It’s not unheard of for children of Hollywood “royalty” to carve out a space in the limelight. The allure of the silver screen and spotlight is tempting, and when you’ve grown up amidst the buzz of sets, paparazzi, and premieres, the pull of Tinseltown might be almost inevitable. If you think back to the months of nepo baby discourse , some celebrity kids might be attracted to the flashbulbs and film openings, while others, like Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Vivienne, are drawn to the behind-the-scenes work that brings a story to life. That’s right, one of the former couple’s kids is following in her famous parent’s footsteps by learning what goes on during production.

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 15 and daughter of Hollywood icons, is making unique choices. While she had a brief appearance in Maleficent , she’s now focusing on working behind the scenes by taking on a job as her mom's volunteer assistant on the Broadway musical The Outsiders. The Tomb Raider alum recently expressed her pride in Vivienne’s choice to ET , saying:

Viv reminds me of my mother [Marcheline Bertrand] in that she isn’t focused on being the center of attention but in being a support to other creatives. She’s very thoughtful and serious about theatre and working hard to best understand how to contribute.

The bond between the mother and daughter seems to be growing stronger, with an insider informing the outlet that Angelina has been introducing Vivienne to theater “since she was a little girl, and she loves musical theater.”

Regarding the mother and daughter’s decision to collaborate on this particular show, the insider noted they saw “the world premiere of The Outsiders production at the La Jolla Playhouse [in San Diego], and both fell in love with the musical.” It was also reported that Angelina and Vivienne met S.E. Hinton, which inspired the actress to get involved as a producer for the stage adaptation.

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt is one of six children of the former couple who first met and began dating on the Mr. & Mrs. Smith set. After two years of marriage, Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016, and she has since filed documents accusing Pitt of domestic violence , a claim he pushed back on . Pitt and Jolie’s split involves disputes over custody and a contested winery . Both have financial, familial, and professional interests at stake, with neither seeming willing to concede. Amid the former couple's ongoing legal battles , seeing mother and daughter bonding over the theater is heartening.