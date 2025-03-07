Anthony Michael Hall Recalls ‘Struggling’ To Find Work Following His Brat Pack Success, But One A-Lister Really Helped Him Out
A friend in need is no pest to this Hollywood big hitter.
Anthony Michael Hall was a staple of some of the best movies of the '80s and one of the members of the Brat Pack. While he found plenty of success during that time frame, he hit a rough patch as the '80s turned into the '90s. Now, The Breakfast Club star is reflecting on feeling lost during that time, and he revealed some solid advice he got from Vince Vaughn that helped him move forward.
While Hall’s early-on resume is impressive, it didn’t stay that way, there were some hard years. However, even with these bumps in the road, he’s had no problems talking about his past struggles post-Hughes/Brat Pack era. For example, the Weird Science actor shared with People that his career exists because of those incredible Hughes titles, however, he also struggled to find work after, explaining:
The Brat Pack phenomenon and John Hughes' fame is a fascinating part of Hollywood history, in my opinion. For Hall, and any young star of the time connected to him, to explode onto the scene only to be a whisper a decade later is mindboggling.
Hall then went on to share that amidst his troubles and search for work during his 20s, a chance encounter with Vince Vaughn helped change his trajectory. He stated that the actor was someone he looked up to previously and hearing his advice about the business really hit home:
I always love to hear this kind of encouragement from Hollywood vets. And, this isn’t the only example of the Bad Monkey actor being a person of comfort and inspiration for his fellow peers.
Vaughn's acting influenced Bradley Cooper, and a young Adam Brody has also stated that the A-Lister’s comedy stylings and career have been a source of inspiration. Needless to say, it seems that the Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story alum has shown his true and supportive colors to his fellow actors.
These days, Anthony Michael Hall is thriving, so I'm thrilled he received this advice that encouraged him to keep going all those years ago.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
If you are looking to see what the Brat Pack member is up to right now, you can see him in Season 3 of Reacher, which drops new episodes on Thursdays for those with an Amazon Prime subscription. And when you watch Anthony Michael Hall in the beloved series, make sure to thank him for continuing to act and Vince Vaughn for giving him the advice to not dwell on the past and keep working.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
I Finally Watched Oscar Winner Anora, And I Feel Like I Watched A Different Movie Than Everyone Else
Leaked Text Messages Are Key To The Blake Lively Lawsuit. What Happens If Texts From A-Listers Like Hugh Jackman Or Taylor Swift Get Roped In?