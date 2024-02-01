Bradley Cooper Reveals The Wedding Crashers Scene That Totally Changed His Approach To Acting: 'I'm Watching Vince Vaughn Destroy This Scene, Just Crush It'
Bradley Cooper had a career-defining moment on the set of Wedding Creashers thanks to Vince Vaughn.
We all have movies that had a profound impact on us, stories that inspire us or emotionally impact us. Wedding Crashers is probably not that movie. Wedding Crashers has hilarious lines and it makes us laugh until we hurt, but it probably didn't change many lives. But it was a career-defining movie for Bradley Cooper. While the movie was Cooper’s biggest film to date, he says watching Vince Vaughn be willing to fail changed his perspective on acting.
If you weren’t a fan of TV’s Alias there’s a good chance you didn’t know who Bradley Cooper was prior to Wedding Crashers, when he was cast in what became one of Cooper's best roles as the comedy’s villain. In a round table discussion with other Oscar-nominated actors for Variety. Cooper says that watching Vaughn really blew him away filming a particular scene and being willing to try things and fail. He explained…
It’s not uncommon, especially in comedies, for actors to try variations on a scene to see if they can find what works best. It leads to some hilarious gag reels if nothing else. But what impressed Cooper was the way Vaughn was able to make a scene work and then was willing to keep going anyway. Not everything Vaughn did worked, it sounds like some of the scenes went pretty badly, but it didn’t stop Vaughn from trying. Cooper continued…
You have to be pretty willing to screw up in front of people to be an actor in the first place, but Vince Vaughn apparently took things to another level, and it changed Cooper’s perspective. Instead of focusing on doing it right, he’s now perhaps a bit more willing to get it wrong if it means possibly finding something special.
Fans had hoped for Wedding Crashers 2 years ago but we haven't heard much about the idea for a while. Perhaps if Bradley Cooper wins an Oscar and thanks Vince Vaughn for his inspiration, we can make that a possibility again.
