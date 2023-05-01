'Aquaman 2' Exclusive CinemaCon Footage Doesn’t Get Us Excited

Warner Bros. dropped some never-before-seen DC Studios footage during their presentation at CinemaCon 2023, including the first real look at "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom."

With that came some plot details, and we now have a grasp on what Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) and Orm (Patrick Wilson) will be up to when they go head-to-head with Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II).

Watch CinemaBlend's Sean O'Connell and Hannah Saulic break down what we saw and everything we learned about the upcoming sequel.