The Plot Thickens: Are Those Scenes With Margot Robbie’s Feet In Barbie Not ALL Margot Robbie’s Feet?

There are many topics of conversation surrounding the Barbie movie, including its insane star-studded cast and finally seeing this Mattel Inc. doll come to life on the big screen. However, one of the bigger points of discussion is around Margot Robbie’s feet and that iconic scene in the trailer. Those gems of hers are so precious! But here’s the million-dollar question, are the feet we see of the Barbie female lead really always hers? The plot thickens as the answer awaits.

Robbie's feet are stirring up a lot of talk as they were the first thing we saw in the trailer, and they looked exactly like a Barbie's. Here’s the thing though, those tootsies of hers may not have belonged to the 32-year-old in every shot. The New York Post introduced us to Emma Eastwood. This 26-year-old was heartbroken when she got rejected twice as an extra for the Greta Gerwig movie. But, she was able to get over the sad news quickly when a casting director thought it was best she fill in the shoes of Robbie as her body double. However, like the Margot Robbie-lookalike told NY Post, the plot details were kept on the down low even from her.

They didn’t give me any details of what we would be doing. There were a couple times they said the whole cast would be there and it would be an important day, but they never actually gave me any details of what we would be doing until I was on set.

By details, Emma Eastwood meant having to walk up a set of stairs as if her feet hurt (which might be a scene we see in the full Barbie trailer ), and she had to lie facedown on the ground for an hour. This body double was blindsided as to why her character had to do these things, but it still didn’t stop her from playing the part as directed. Eastwood further commented about being left out of the loop of the plot during the duration of filming, saying:

I was on this for two weeks, and I barely know what the movie is about. They did a very good job of keeping the plot hidden.

Going back to Margot Robbie’s feet. If the one clip showing Barbie walking up the stairs towards “Weird Barbie’s” abode was actually Robbie’s body double, could this mean the famous first shot of those perfect feet could be Eastwood’s feet too?

In that case, we know that the feet we’ve been obsessing over in that scene belong to the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress. She explained in a viral TikTok how the already-iconic feet scene was filmed , and she confirmed what we see is, in fact, her own feet. Robbie said it involved eight takes and there was sticky paper on the floor for her shoes so that they would stay in place as she stepped out of them while holding a bar. She even begged Gerwig to let close-ups of her feet be of her own because she prefers to do her own inserts for films.

Apparently, Margot Robbie’s little piggies are a major plot point in the upcoming comedy . In the full trailer, we see Barbie contemplating things like death and thinking about the things that have started going wrong in her life. Not only that but this doll noticed in horror that her perfectly-arched foot is now…flat! These new feet might be what inspires Robbie’s Barbie to pay a visit to Kate McKinnon’s “Weird Barbie” where she learned about the real world.