The Internet Is Fully Obsessing Again Over Margot Robbie’s Feet After Barbie Trailer Dropped

There’s a reason why Barbiecore is in this year. Margot Robbie showed off her fabulous pink attire in the new trailer for the Barbie movie, that no doubt reminded audiences why she's such an iconic doll. Arguably the most impactful moment from new teaser trailer featured Robbie’s feet, which the internet is obsessing over once again.

Whether Margot Robbie lights up the red carpet with her stunning fashion choices or wows us with her unforgettable performances as Tonya Harding and Harley Quinn, this actress is truly flawless. With her next big role being the infamous Barbie, the internet is taking notice of her platinum blonde hair, a whole lotta pink, and her flawless feet. As this Twitter user pointed out:

CAN WE TALK ABOUT HOW PRETTY MARGOT ROBBIE’S FEET ARE?? pic.twitter.com/vVHMvhcu0lApril 5, 2023 See more

Yes, they actually are and she doesn’t even have to be plastic for them to look so perfect. This wouldn’t be the first time that someone took notice of the Australian actress’s feet. When her Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-star Brad Pitt won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role, he joked in his speech about Tarantino’s obsession with filming her feet and the other actresses in the film. Fortunately, Robbie found Pitt’s joke really funny. If you’re dumbfounded that Barbie and Tarantino’s latest film showed a spectacle of Robbie’s feet, this Twitter post gave us a photo montage of where else her feet made an appearance.

The Margot Robbie feet extended universe pic.twitter.com/WfZoMfPzHkApril 4, 2023 See more

The feet have clearly spoken for themselves in each shot regardless if they’re dangling or wrapped around someone’s neck. Not that the internet has a problem with seeing these feet (no matter how dirty they could appear) like in this tweet right here.

I’ve seen quite a bit of Margot Robbie’s feet and I don’t mind it at all! pic.twitter.com/UvcS3Yhub5April 6, 2023 See more

Quentin Tarantino sure did film those feet in their natural glory, did he? As those soles are revealed in plain view, you can’t help but stare or notice a pattern going on when so many feet appear in one movie. The Kill Bill director even went as far as defending his depiction of feet in his movies by making aware of other directors before him who were all about shooting feet too. But just like this social media user humorously said, Tarantino could end up being jealous seeing that beautiful foot shot in the newest Barbie trailer.

you just know Quentin Tarantino is mad he didn't film this shot of Margot Robbie's feet pic.twitter.com/h1HIqArWflApril 5, 2023 See more

Does this mean that filmmakers are going to start catching on now to Margot Robbie’s new signature feet? Will we be seeing feet appearances in all of her upcoming movies and trailers going forward? Because fans are starting to see a little trend going on here like this Twitter meme .

We're doing the Margot Robbie's feet thing again? #Barbie pic.twitter.com/otf0wF40gAApril 4, 2023 See more