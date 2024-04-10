‘Absolute Hell’ Armie Hammer’s Ex-Wife On Dealing With Break-Up Amidst Those Wild Rumors

The story of Armie Hammer’s fall from grace is well known at this point, but one person who hasn’t been heard from or talked about nearly as much is Elizabeth Chambers, the ex-wife of Hammer. The couple was already going through a divorce when the allegations against the actor broke. In a new show, Chambers admits that the experience was hell.

Elizabeth Chambers is part of the new Freeform docuseries Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise, where she speaks (via PageSix) about the experience of her divorce from Armie Hammer. The pair had already filed for divorce, ending their marriage of 10 years after moving to Grand Cayman, but the allegations against Hammer, which included claims of sexual misconduct and an accusation of rape against the actor, made things much more public, and much worse for Chambers. She explained…

I went through a very public divorce. It was riddled with scandal, and stories were coming out each day, horrific articles, and I was learning about them as it happened. The life that we had planned for years basically shattered. That was a really painful period of time. Doing that on a more public platform, it was absolute hell, and I wouldn’t wish it upon anyone.

The firestorm surrounding Armie Hammer happened in 2021 when an anonymous woman on Instagram posted texts that were alleged to have come from the actor. They revealed violent sexual fantasies including cannibalism. Chambers admits that everything that came out in the media was news she wasn’t aware of, so she had to learn about it all along with the public.

The divorce of a public figure is almost always a spectacle in one degree or another, but this obviously changed the state of the divorce proceedings drastically. The divorce wasn’t finalized until June 2023, almost three years after the process had begun. By that point, the anonymous woman who had posted the texts had accused Armie Hammer of sexual assault. In May 2023 the Los Angeles District Attorney announced the actor would not face charges due to insufficient evidence.

Hammer gave an interview in February 2023 which was the last time he spoke publicly on the matter. He denied the allegations of rape while attempting to explain the other allegations against him.

While the divorce proceedings would become more public, Armie Hammer would retreat from the public eye. Hammer was dropped from several film projects he had been attached to. There were rumors he had been working selling timeshares on Grand Cayman as a way to make ends meet. While other stars who have found themselves on the outside of Hollywood have been able to return to acting to one degree or another, that hasn’t happened here, at least not yet.