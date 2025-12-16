The Pitt's Showrunner Said Season 2 'Throws A Monkey Wrench Into The Whole Hospital,' And I Think The Trailer Revealed It

It’s almost time to clock back in for a shift at the hospital, because Season 2 of The Pitt will be here soon. When the 2026 TV schedule begins, we’ll be back in the ER with Noah Wyle’s Dr. Robby and co., and like last season, it will be a chaotic day. That was made very clear when the showrunner said there will be an event that “throws a monkey wrench into the whole hospital” this season, and after seeing the new trailer, I think I know exactly what that challenge will be.

What R. Scott Gemmill Said About A Monkey Wrench Being Thrown Into The Hospital

Without any hiccups, the Fourth of July – which is when Season 2 of The Pitt will take place – is bound to be a chaotic day for a hospital. Plus, with the return of Langdon, the absence of Collins and some new characters being introduced, the dynamics in the ER are bound to impact the characters’ work. However, something bigger and badder will hit it, too. During an interview with EW , showrunner R. Scott Gemmill teased that as well, saying:

There is something that happens that throws a monkey wrench into the whole hospital, and especially the ER, which causes things to be a little more chaotic than usual.

Before making this comment, he did confirm that this “monkey wrench” would not be another mass casualty event like what happened in Season 1. So, with that out of the question, I started to wonder if something within the hospital could happen. Like maybe a big corporate-level move is made that impacts the ER, or maybe they lose a vital staff member, like Dana, partway through the shift. Really, there are plenty of problems that could arise on this hospital-set show that would cause a big shift in how work is done.

However, it appears to be none of my guesses, because the new trailer for The Pitt Season 2 seems to reveal exactly what this “monkey wrench” will be.

The Pitt’s Season 2 Trailer Revealed That They’re Going Analog

Considering how widely acclaimed The Pitt is by healthcare workers , critics, and fans, this trailer (which you can watch above) was highly anticipated, and it set the bar high for what’s to come. Stress levels will be through the roof, too, as it’s revealed that Robby doesn’t really get along with the person set to replace him during his sabbatical, Langdon is back for the first time since leaving for rehab, and more. However, the biggest “monkey wrench,” I think, came when a red phone rang, and the staff was told:

Westbridge Hospital has shut down all the computer systems.

Oh no! Losing their computers is terrible, and it’s bound to change the entire course of the day. So, yeah, I got real worried when Robby said:

We’re about to go analog.

The way this building relies on its computers makes a move like this terrifying. Their charts are online, their board of patients is online, and it seems like a lot of their medical technology could be impacted by this, too.

So, not only will these doctors, nurses and hospital employees be dealing with their everyday challenges and unique Fourth of July problems (I feel like we’ll see at least five firework-related injuries), they’ll also be facing a network shutdown that could fundamentally change how they operate.

Brace yourselves, folks. This shift in The Pitt isn’t going to be easy an easy one as they “go analog” on The Fourth of July. However, I cannot wait to see how they handle it all.