After John Cena's Last Match, CM Punk Shared His Thoughts About His Own Retirement

John Cena's final match represented a changing of the guard in many ways. Beyond being the final stop on the wrestler's retirement tour, it was a showcase of younger NXT talent who may one day be the new faces of the WWE. Our established superstars are getting older, so should we assume CM Punk is soon on his way out the door as well?

Punk's return to the WWE was fantastic, and now that he's champion once again and talking about the entirety of his career in promos, one has to wonder if he'll join others like AJ Styles and start plotting out his retirement arc. After all, he's around the same age as all of those guys, but Punk said in the post-show for Saturday Night's Main Event that he's not even close to thinking about retirement. When Big E asked about his "allusions" he's made in promos to ending his career, he said the following:

When I make allusions to the end of whatever my career's gonna look like, it's not because I feel like I'm there. It's just because I look back at the entirety of my career, and there's a lot more behind me than ahead of me. Trust me: I am the champion for a reason, and I'm here to stay, and nobody's going to change that; I'm not going anywhere anytime soon. Sorry if that disappoints.

John Cena, AJ Styles, and, allegedly, Brock Lesnar are all planning to retire from professional wrestling in their late 40s, but don't lump CM Punk in with that group. The Heavyweight Champion, who might end up holding the belt all the way to WrestleMania 42, hinted he still plans to stick around for a while and keep his spot at the top of the roster.

Of course, not all wrestlers retire by choice. Let's not forget that CM Punk injured his arm shortly after his return to the WWE and was out for a considerable amount of time. He also had the same injury troubles in AEW, with a Redditor doing the math and noting he was only active for 52% of his two-year tenure there.

I obviously don't wish that on CM Punk, and would like him to remain with the company as long as he can. That said, we've seen WWE stars like Edge and Daniel Bryan retire temporarily or walk away from wrestling because their bodies couldn't withstand the decades of damage they've sustained from performing. Right now, Punk looks to be as healthy as ever, which may be why he has no immediate plans for retirement.

When CM Punk decides to retire, here's hoping he gets the same treatment as John Cena. Few people have been as electric in this modern era of professional wrestling, and I can only imagine what he'd want to do in his final year. I know the promos would be legendary, even if the wrestling isn't quite what it was in his prime.

