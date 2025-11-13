Critics Have Seen The Running Man. Will This ‘Fun Enough’ Action Thriller Have People Sprinting To Theaters?
Glen Powell and Edgar Wright come together for the Stephen King adaptation.
Glen Powell has been in quite a few projects over the past few years, and he doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon. That’s particularly true of his latest film to hit the 2025 movie calendar, Edgar Wright’s remake of The Running Man, which sees his character Ben Richards join a reality show in which he has to elude people for 30 days who are trying to hunt and kill him. So what are critics saying about the upcoming Stephen King adaptation?
The author himself, who published the novel of the same name in 1982 under the pseudonym Richard Bachman, has seen the film and called it “fantastic,” while audiences’ first reactions praised the fun dystopian action thriller. In CinemaBlend’s review of The Running Man, Eric Eisenberg agrees it is a great Stephen King adaptation … until it’s completely ruined by its ending. He rates it 3.5 stars out of 5 and says:
He’s not the only critic talking about the massive changes to the ending. While Jesse Hassenger of AV Club calls the movie more successful than not, the critic says it overstays its welcome with its “distended, herky-jerk” final 30 minutes. Edgar Wright can’t quite find the balance between thrilling action and being a vehicle for social comedy, Hassenger says, giving it a B- and writing:
David Rooney of THR agrees, saying the director seems “almost constrained” by the film, which isn’t as compelling or as entertaining as it could be. The Running Man rarely gets the pulse racing, Rooney writes, and fails to prove Glen Powell’s viability as a leading man. The critic continues:
Clint Gage of IGN, meanwhile, says the whole is greater than the sum of its parts. It's not absurd enough to feel like biting satire, it’s not subtle enough to be a melodrama, and it’s not inventive enough to be a great action film. Still, Gage says, it’s fun enough to warrant its “Good” 7 out of 10 ranking. He continues:
David Fear of Rolling Stone seems more than happy with The Running Man, saying it’s got plenty of action, Edgar Wright’s warped sense of humor and an ace in the hole in Glen Powell — all of which is cut with a justifiable dose of anger. Fear says:
Critics definitely have some nitpicks about this book-to-screen adaptation, including how it balances its tone and an apparently polarizing ending. However, it looks like the positive outweighs the negative, as the movie stands at 65% on Rotten Tomatoes. If you can’t wait to see Glen Powell in The Running Man, the good news is you don’t have to. It officially hits theaters on Friday, November 14.
