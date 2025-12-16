Jack Black Reacted To Elle Fanning Having A Total Crush On Him And Used The Term 'Goblin Dysmorphia'

Jack Black has built an entire career on chaotic confidence, but even he wasn’t prepared for the way Predator: Badlands star Elle Fanning has openly described her attraction to him. Over the past year, the Super 8 veteran has made no secret of her longtime crush on the actor and comedian, calling him everything from “sex on legs” to “the hottest man I’ve ever seen.” While promoting his 2025 movie release Anaconda the School of Rock star finally addressed it in a video that quickly started making the rounds online. And his reaction was exactly what you’d expect, as the funny man coined the phrase: “goblin dysmorphia.”

The video was shared by an Elle Fanning fan account on X, which posted a clip of Black responding to her comments while sitting alongside his co-star, Paul Rudd, from the upcoming Anaconda remake. In response to the A Complete Unknown actress's display of affection, the Jumanji franchise alum replied:

Have you ever heard of body dysmorphia? Where when you look at yourself, you’re like, ‘Oh, I’m so ugly,’ but really you’re this gorgeous creature? I think she’s got the opposite of that, where she looks at me — which objectively is a goblin gremlin — and she sees this gorgeous creature apparently. She’s got that goblin dysmorphia.

Black goes on to thank Fanning for the compliment, admitting he has to close his eyes to process it all. 2021 People's Sexiest Man Alive Paul Rudd, for his part, jumps in to reassure him that Fanning’s admiration isn’t exactly coming out of nowhere. With a grin, Rudd adds:

I will say on behalf of Elle Fanning, I get it… As does America. As does the world.

The exchange continues a surprisingly wholesome running joke. The Maleficent: Mistress of Evil actress previously revealed that her boyfriend, Gus Wenner, jokingly told Black, “You’re her hall pass,” when they ran into each other at the Golden Globes. The Tenacious D frontman even clarified in the video that there was “no beef” and that everyone is very much cool. But how are fans reacting to the adorable exchange?

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Fans Respond To Jack Black's Response

As soon as the clip hit X, fans had plenty to say about the Mario Bros. voice star’s reaction, Fanning’s honesty, and the unexpected charm of the whole moment. Some of the best reactions included:

🇵🇸 @scarletvvitch_ : “Personality, charisma, character all play a part in someone’s attractiveness/appeal imo, you could be ‘gorgeous’ but have a terrible personality which in turn makes you ugly, or be not ‘conventionally attractive’ but have such a sexy personality that makes you attractive.”

: “Personality, charisma, character all play a part in someone’s attractiveness/appeal imo, you could be ‘gorgeous’ but have a terrible personality which in turn makes you ugly, or be not ‘conventionally attractive’ but have such a sexy personality that makes you attractive.” @QUEENP0P : “Jack black reminds there’s still good in Hollywood.”

: “Jack black reminds there’s still good in Hollywood.” @hannahnadcoh : “Not the golblin dysmorphia 😭”

: “Not the golblin dysmorphia 😭” @QuietAtTheStart : “Does he not realize how many people are extremely attracted to him?? Like, for real, how does he not know? Lol you’d think by now he would be feeling himself.”

: “Does he not realize how many people are extremely attracted to him?? Like, for real, how does he not know? Lol you’d think by now he would be feeling himself.” @MMingy50045 : “I mean, Jack Black is a cool fucking guy, man. I’ll give him that.”

: “I mean, Jack Black is a cool fucking guy, man. I’ll give him that.” @Breadrunner1 : “Did no one realise the sex on legs comment was also said by jack black in Shallow Hal?”

: “Did no one realise the sex on legs comment was also said by jack black in Shallow Hal?” @TaimuurKhan: “His whole comment is so ironic considering he was in Shallow Hal. 🙏”

What makes the moment stick isn’t just the joke, but how sincere it all feels. The Great actress isn’t being ironic, and Jack Black isn’t pretending to understand something he clearly doesn’t. The result is a rare celebrity interaction that feels playful without being manufactured or creepy.

With Anaconda set to hit theaters on Dec. 25 and Elle Fanning coming off a busy year of standout performances, it’s the kind of low-stakes, high-charm exchange fans don’t see often enough. And if nothing else, “goblin dysmorphia,” which just so happens to have been my nickname in high school, is almost certainly here to stay.