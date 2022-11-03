As James Bond’s Producers Talk Up A ‘Thirty-Something’ 007, Henry Cavill Shared Some Thoughts On Whether He’d Still Want The Job
Does the recently returned Superman even want to wear the tuxedo?
Though he’s cemented his future in the realm of DC movies, Henry Cavill is still someone that people like to mention when it comes to who could play the next James Bond. After all, a past bid saw Cavill as a runner-up to Daniel Craig, and betting odds continue to stoke support for his potential casting. With talk of a “thirty-something” 007 in the air, and his plate ever full, is Henry Cavill still considering a bid to play Commander Bond?
It’s a question that came up during the actor’s live episode with Happy Sad Confused (opens in new tab) host Josh Horowitz because of that very present age concern. Through an air of lighthearted joking, as well as sincere respect for the EON Productions team, Cavill addressed his candidacy thusly:
Admittedly, the busy nature of Henry Cavill’s schedule is a major concern for his chances as the seventh James Bond. Previously, it looked like his return to the role of Superman could be the thing to gum up the works for good. After all, he wasn’t kidding when he said that he’s quite busy at the moment.
However, this talk took place days before Cavill’s shocking exit from The Witcher was dropped upon the world. One would think that this knowledge was in mind during his live conversation last week. While Henry Cavill's potential reasons for leaving the Netflix show may not be related to any other opportunities, it may have helped inspire the answer we read above.
It sounds like Henry Cavill still has some great memories from that Casino Royale audition, despite losing out for some very specific reasons noted by director Martin Campbell. Getting as close to 007 as he did, it allowed some unique experiences between himself and franchise producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli. He shared as much on the stage that night, with a couple of cocktail-related anecdotes to spare:
It’s still going to be a little while before we even have a vague picture of who will be the next James Bond. Though he’s close to aging out of the criteria that we’ve been set up to expect by EON Production’s top brass, having Henry Cavill at least audition one more time for James Bond doesn’t seem like a bad idea. Provided, of course, he can fit that opportunity in when he's not saving the world.
Fans can next see Cavill returning to the world of crime solving this weekend, alongside Millie Bobby Brown, in Enola Holmes 2. You won’t need a license to kill to watch this upcoming sequel, but a Netflix subscription will be needed to join in on the fun.
