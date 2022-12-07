Ashton Kutcher Reveals ‘Life-Threatening’ Health Scare, And How Mila Kunis Supported Him

Ashton Kutcher has unfortunately experienced a few health scares over the years One of those instances saw him he end up in the hospital with pancreatitis while preparing to play Steve Jobs. That was around 2013 and, during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, he had another medical situation that ended up changing his life in a significant way. Kutcher is now speaking about that “life-threatening” scare he faced and how his wife, Mila Kunis, provided him with love and support.

In November 2019, Ashton Kutcher was privately diagnosed with a rare form of vasculitis and, as a result of the condition, he lost his vision and hearing during the course of that year. Via Twitter, CBS News shared a snippet of the interview that the actor participated in on The Checkup with Dr. David Agus. During the chat, he talked about when he first started experiencing those scary symptoms:

I woke up one day and was having vision issues, could hardly see. Knocked out my hearing, which threw off my equilibrium, my balance and I couldn't walk. I had vasculitis that you’re very well aware of.[…]There's a standard you become accustomed to in your life, like being able to see clearly. And then suddenly you can't see, like you have this occlusion and you can't see. And then, you're like, 'Why are you not fucking talking louder, because I can't hear you?' You want to reclaim the health that you once had.

I can’t even imagine how frightening it would be to wake up one morning and hardly be able to see or hear anything. Vasculitis deals with the inflammation of the blood vessels. If blood flow is restricted, it can lead to organ and tissue damage. This condition can either be short-term or long-lasting. Needless to say, one can completely understand why the star was afraid that the loss of his vital senses as well as his ability to walk would be permanent. However, this scary situation did help him to put his life into perspective, as he was truly able to appreciate the time that he has with his two young kids.

Of course, when you’re married to the love of your life, your pain becomes their pain. In sickness and in health, Ashton Kutcher’s wife, Mila Kunis, has been there through it all as acknowledged by Dr. Agus:

I will say your wife was amazing. Just curled up there by your side, it was a beautiful thing to watch.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have a sweet love story. They first met on the set of That’s 70s Show, on which they played young couple Kelso and Jackie. Despite their exchanges of awkward kisses over the course of the show, they didn't actually hook up while making the sitcom. Eventually, the two were in long-term relationships with other people, and both ended in 2011. It was during the first half of 2012 that their friends-with-benefits relationship turned into something much more serious. Oh, how art imitates life! Kutcher and Kunis have been married for the past seven years with two kids and now seem more united than ever.

Ashton Kutcher referenced his wife in a very sweet way during the interview. While his comments were brief, they effectively sum up his feelings for her:

She’s the best.

Their personal lives aside, the two remain booked and busy in Hollywood. Despite Mila Kunis expressing no interest in acting with her husband ever again, they’ll be guest starring on the Netflix spinoff series That ‘90s Show. Kunis has since revealed that their '70s Show characters end up together. That's a pretty weird development since Jackie ended up with Fez by the series' end (and Kunis herself noted that). But it'll be nice to see the two characters as a married couple.