Avatar’s James Cameron Reveals How Far He’s Written The Many Sequels, And Wow

James Cameron is a filmmaker known for his innovation, and for helming projects capable of becoming the top grossing movies ever. Some of the best James Cameron movies include the Avatar franchise, with The Way of Water making a ton of money at the box office. The Titanic director has plans to make this a long-running property, recently revealing how far he's written the many sequels. And wow, I'm shook by his progress.

What we know about Avatar 3 is limited, but it should be only part of James Cameron's overarching plans for the franchise (which can be streamed with a Disney+ subscription). He recently spoke to People about his work on the burgeoning franchise, and revealed he's written a ton of movies. In his words:

We're fully written through movie five, and I've got ideas for six and seven, although I'll probably be handing the baton on at that point. I mean, mortality catches up. But I mean, we're enjoying what we're doing. We're loving it. We get to work with great people.

Well, my mind is blown. While fans are still waiting for the third Avatar flick, James Cameron has already written all the way through number 5. Clearly he's got big plans, one that might end up going to a whopping seven movies.

This news might be mind blowing to moviegoers, as many of us thought that the sci-fi franchise would end with Avatar 5. But Cameron has a wealth of stories about Pandora and the Na'vi, so we may be seeing these CGI masterpieces for the foreseeable future. We'll just have to wait and see how each sequel performs at the box office, and if seven movies actually end up being shot and released.

While Avatar 5 isn't expected to arrive until 2031, it sounds like we may be getting two more additions to the sci-fi story. This will depend on critical reception and the audience enthusiasm for the franchise. But Avatar 2's reviews were positive, and the box office performance showed that moviegoers were still invested, despite the long wait between movies.

After The Way of Water, excitement about the Avatar franchise has definitely picked up. The wait for the third movie is excruciating for this reason, but luckily James Cameron filmed the first two sequels back to back. Of course, the franchise requires extensive visual effects to bring the motion capture performances to life, and to create the world of Pandora, its creatures, and bioluminescent wildlife.

Avatar 3, which doesn't currently have a title, is currently expected to arrive in theaters on December 19, 2025. While we wait, check the 2024 movie release dates to plan your trips to the theater this year.