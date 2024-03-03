‘Holy Sh–’: One Awesome OG Part Of Filming Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire That Paul Rudd Admits Was Equally Stressful

When it comes to blockbusters, Paul Rudd has played Ant-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and taken on threats like Yellowjacket, Thanos and Kang the Conqueror. Of course, he’s also part of the Ghostbusters movies now and will don a proton pack once more for Frozen Empire, the sequel to 2021’s Afterlife. Rudd enjoys his position within the storied franchise that began decades ago. He recently expressed his enthusiasm over one specific aspect of filming the latest installment, which was also stressful for him in a way.

The fan-favorite actor reprises his role as teacher and paranormal enthusiast Gary Grooberson in the upcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife . He did manage to get in on the action a bit in Afterlife but, this time around, he’s a full-fledged member of the team. And that comes with one very big and incredibly cool responsibility – driving the Ecto-1. The star recently spoke to our sister site Total Film and gushed about being able to get behind the wheel. However, he also discussed one hypothetical scenario related to the honor that had him thinking, “Oh, shit”:

"To be in a Ghostbusters flight suit and driving the Ecto-1 was a real kick. You know, there aren’t many of those vehicles around. It isn’t like they built them new for this movie. It’s pretty crazy to think, 'This is the Ecto-1 from the original Ghostbusters and I get to drive it.' You’re thinking, 'Holy shit.' You’re thinking, 'Wait, I’m actually driving the Ecto-1. This is the coolest thing ever.' But then you’re thinking, 'Don’t crash.' You feel the weight of that thing, both literally and metaphorically, so it’s exciting and interesting."

I’d certainly hate to be known as the person who came on set and ultimately crashed the Ecto-1. After all, it’s probably one of the most iconic vehicles in the history of cinema. As far as one can tell from the comments Paul Rudd shared though, he ultimately didn’t have any kind of accident while in the driver’s seat. Such a situation could’ve been dangerous not only for him but anyone else in the vehicle at the time. So I totally agree with him when it comes to the notion that you “feel the weight” of the task on multiple levels.

Moving away from the negative side of that though, I can also understand why the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem star would feel like a kid in a candy store when it comes to this entire experience. He not only got to drive the beloved car, but he also geared up alongside his fellow wraith eradicators. Like so many of us, the actor also loves the notion of getting to use a proton pack. And, though he didn't get to try one while making Afterlife, Paul Rudd previously told CinemaBlend he was able to check out a pack amid production .

The Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire teaser trailer alone seems to indicate that Gary’s services are definitely going to be needed this time around. He and the Spengler family will leave Oklahoma for New York in order to help the OG team fend off a threat that could start a second Ice Age. Everyone – including Annie Potts’ Janine Melnitz – is going to need to suit up for this creepy and thrilling chapter in the franchise.

Needless to say, the Ecto-1 will surely be used to great effect in the upcoming sequel, and I’m excited to see the action sequences involving the automobile. Of course, I’m also more than happy to see more of Paul Rudd in his lovable role and helping to steer the ship (or in this case, driving the car).