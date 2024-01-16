Ghostbusters’ Annie Potts Reacts To Finally Suiting Up In Frozen Empire

In the original two Ghostbusters flicks, few suited up in the classic brown jumpsuits and proton packs. As good as it might feel, Bustin' mainly was left up to the four core members of Peter, Egon, Ray, and Winston–albeit for the final act of Ghostbusters II when Rick Moranis’s loveable accountant turned lawyer Louis Tully suits up. After 40 years, an OG cast member is finally crossing that line. Actress Annie Potts, known for playing deadpanned firehouse receptionist Janine Melnitz, is getting into gear and fighting the paranormal in the 2024 upcoming movie , the sequel Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire , and I’m about as excited as she is.

In a recent interview with Empire Magazine , Potts, now 71, reacted to the big news of joining the team in a more action-oriented capacity. According to her, in the next Ghostbusting adventure, it's “all hands on deck,” meaning the original members are back to battle an upcoming threat, including the Designing Women vet, and she is getting a “kick out of it.” Here’s what she had to say to the outlet:

We were weeks into shooting, and Gil came up to me and said, 'We think it's time… We're gonna have you suit up. I have to say I did [get a kick out of it]. Janine has served long and well, and I felt like she was finally getting her stripes, you know? She's clearly stayed in touch with the guys [between Ghostbusters II and Frozen Empire], and she's really been the keeper of the flame at the Firehouse. The Ghostbusters are kind of superheroes, so it's very nice to finally be seen in that way, too.

Interestingly, the actress dropped a hint regarding some new ghostbusting tech. Annie said she wouldn’t don a proton pack but would use something else entirely. She teased:

It’s… not a proton pack. Thank God I didn’t have to put a pack on because they’re murderously heavy, and we OGs are getting on a bit.

Now, that is an intriguing bit of news. I know it's much maligned, but I can think of at least 5 reasons Ghostbusters II is better than you remember , and one of the reasons is the introduction of the slime blowers. I’m a sucker for silly ghostbusting tech, and what’s funnier than seeing the foursome of NYC's paranormal fighting team donning slim blowers used to spray positively charged Psychomagnotheric Slime, resulting in Lady Liberty becoming animated and taking a stroll across the Hudson River to save the day. So needless to say, I’m excited to see what new gear Janine is sporting!

If you’ve seen the Frozen Empire trailer, you know the sequel brings the team back to NYC . With Ghostbusters: Afterlife’s ending setting up the return to the trusty firehouse from the 1984 original, now owned by Winston (which made Ernie Hudson “very happy” ), there was plenty of anticipation for what would come next. Though I have to say, Janine joining the team wasn’t on my 2024 bingo card. But I am happy to be surprised.