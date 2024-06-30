Michael J. Fox Played His Guitar On Stage With Coldplay, And My Back To The Future-Loving Heart Is So Full

It's downright impossible to not be impressed by the resilience of Michael J. Fox. Not only has he demonstrated incredible fortitude living with Parkinson's disease, but his activism and spirit is powerful symbol of hope to all who have or know people with the condition. One can't help but marvel at his fight and what he's able to accomplish – like playing guitar during a Coldplay performance of "Fix You" this weekend at Glastonbury 2024.

The sprawling concert and entertainment festival in England ended today after beginning last Wednesday, and Coldplay took the main Pyramid Stage on Saturday night. Michael J. Fox joined Chris Martin and his soft rock outfit to play of the band's most famous songs, jamming on peach-colored axe. You can watch the full performance below:

Michael J. Fox has been a skilled guitar player for decades, with his talents wonderfully reflected in director Robert Zemeckis' time travel classic Back To The Future (behind the scenes trivia: it's not actually Fox that we hear playing "Earth Angel" and "Johnny B. Goode" in the film, but that's a fiction merely masking a true musical skill the performer possesses). It goes without saying that it's lovely and awesome to see him pick up the instrument for a live performance in front of 120,000 people (the capacity of the venue).

Following the performance, Michael J. Fox reflected on the experience with a post on his personal Instagram account – thanking everybody involved who helped make the cameo appearance possible. He wrote,

My team : Lauren, John and Jeff and Steve Glastonbury all the love and thanks to the @coldplay team who took such great care of us. And many thanks to Chris, Will, Johnny, Guy and Phil. Oh yeah in case you were wondering…it was f*cking mind blowing. There is a time for every band and a band for every time. This is @coldplay’s time. More pics to come.

You can check out some of the photos that Michael J. Fox took from the event in the Instagram post below.

I also don't feel like it would be proper for me to write this article and not include a clip of one of the greatest scenes in one of the most beloved films of the 1980s (not to mention one of the best science-fiction movies of all time). Watching the scene, the musicianship you're hearing is credited to Tim May, but Michael J. Fox unquestionably sells the hell out of the performance:

If you now find yourself with a hankering to watch Back To The Future, the bad news is that it is not currently available to stream on any major streaming service. The good news is that you can purchase or rent it from various digital retailers, and the entire Back To The Future trilogy is on 4K UHD.