Barack Obama, Lebron James, Deion Sanders And More Pay Tribute To Jim Brown Following NFL Legend's Death

Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Brown, who was also a civil rights activist, sports analyst and actor, died on Thursday in Los Angeles, California at the age of 87. Amidst the news that the NFL legend passed away peacefully in his home with his wife by his side, other influential people such as former President Barack Obama, LeBron James and more have taken to social media to pay tribute to the man who has been named one of the best running backs of all time.

Jim Brown’s wife of over 25 years, Monique Brown broke the news on the late football player’s Instagram account. She shared the following message that includes a sweet photo of herself kissing her husband on the forehead:

A post shared by Jim Brown (@jimbrown) A photo posted by on

Monique Brown wrote that while “to the world he was an activist, actor, and football star,” to his family he was a “loving and wonderful husband, father, and grandfather.” The wife of Jim Brown ended the message by writing “our hearts are broken.” The married couple share two children together and Jim Brown additionally shared three children with his first wife Sue and three more daughters from three other relationships.

Among the thousands of comments posted to remember Brown, famed NFL coach Deion Sanders, who currently heads the University of Colorado Boulder’s team said this:

Wow! Legendary Person & Player. He changed the game on and off the field. Wow. May God cover all friends, family & loved ones.

Jim Brown was born on February 17, 1936 in St. Simons Island, Georgia to a professional boxer Swinton Brown and his wife Theresa. After playing football in high school and college, Brown joined the NFL in 1957 as part of the Cleveland Browns. His football team also took to social media to post this tribute:

Remembering Jim Brown: An Unmatched Legacy pic.twitter.com/atv7LdU8SiMay 19, 2023 See more

Obama also wrote on social media shortly after the news of the NFL legend's passing, additionally highlighting his activism. Brown was portrayed by Aldis Hodge in the 2020 film One Night In Miami which highlighted this element of his career during the Civil Rights Movement and is available to stream with an Amazon Prime subscription . Check out the former president’s comments:

I was too young to remember Jim Brown’s playing days, but I knew his legacy. One of the greatest football players ever, he was also an actor and activist – speaking out on civil rights, and pushing other Black athletes to do the same. Our thoughts are with Jim’s wife Monique, his…May 19, 2023 See more

American rapper Flavor Flav shared a photo of himself and Jim Brown along with a message about the famed football star, and how he was his “mentor and hero.” Check out the photo:

Today, I lost my mentor and hero. RIP Jim Brown. My deepest sympathies to your wife, Monique and your entire family. pic.twitter.com/rDGLVTQh6aMay 19, 2023 See more

Additionally, Michael Douglas paid tribute to Jim Brown as well, calling him “one of the greatest players in NFL history.” While the actors never worked together, Jim Brown was in various movies over the years including the iconic Tim Burton movie Mars Attack! and the Stephen King adaptation starring Arnold Schwarzenegger The Running Man .

A post shared by Michael Douglas (@michaelkirkdouglas) A photo posted by on

NBA legend LeBron James also called Jim Brown a “hero” in a post that shared what the late football player meant to him and how proud he was to call him a “friend.” Here’s the post.

A post shared by 👑 (@kingjames) A photo posted by on