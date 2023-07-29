Barbenheimer Week 2: 6 Reasons You Still Need To Jump On Board For The Double Feature

Barbenheimer, the cultural phenomenon that crossed the streams between the theatrical releases of Barbie and Oppenheimer , continues to dominate the news cycle. While the internet has buzzed about Barbenheimer for quite some time, the reality of this mythic double feature has been exciting to behold on a personal level.

Though the box office results have been impressive, there may still be a bunch of you readers who haven’t gotten onto the Barbenheimer bandwagon. It’s understandable, but should you have any reservations about why you should jump into the Barbenheimer experience, I’ve got you covered. Avoiding spoilers, here’s a list of reasons why it’s never too late to get in on this pop-culture trend.

Barbenheimer Tickets (and Better Seats) Probably Are Easier To Find Now

It’s true that opening weekend was a surprising smash for Barbenheimer . If you hadn’t secured tickets early enough, chances are you missed out on the fun of Barbie and Oppenheimer running back to back. That likelihood is even greater if you’ve been trying to track down Christopher Nolan’s historical epic in its preferred IMAX 70mm format.

No matter how you enjoy these pictures in the wild, the next couple of weeks are definitely going to be crazy when trying to buy into Barbenheimer. Don’t give up though, because if you get to partake in this joyful occasion, it’s going to pay off in several other ways.

The Audience For Both Movies Makes For A Unique People-Watching Experience

Photos of people dressed for both Barbie and Oppenheimer have been so much fun to observe. Whether it’s someone decked out in their best pink ensemble, a dour black suit and hat, or a t-shirt combining the two in a satisfying mashup, people have been showing up in style for this monumental draw.

Now you may prefer one half over the other, as we saw with our own Erik Swann’s first hand account of the Barbenheimer experience . However, you’re not going to know until you actually take the ride for yourself. Also, even if you end up disliking or liking these movies on equal levels, being a part of this real world experience is a hell of a way to celebrate the movie theater experience.

Theatrical Double Features Like This Aren’t Very Common

The “double feature” isn’t a new experience, as it harkens back to the classic days of cinema. It’s as ingrained in the DNA of moviegoing as cartoon shorts, newsreels, and popcorn; and surviving drive-ins still do it. At your regular multiplex however, it’s a more manually driven experience, save for catch-up marathons that might play to promote newer movies.

As such, the box office tends to compete movie versus movie with the ticket buying public; as seen in the recently examined history of iconic movies that premiered on the same date . And yet, Barbie and Oppenheimer cracked that pattern by becoming a long standing meme. Sure, people started to joke about Barbenheimer long before it even had a name, but people committed to the bit eventually. Which, when you look at both movies, isn’t as crazy as you’d think.

Soundtracks Such As These Need To Be Heard In A Theater

Primarily we “watch” movies, so the visual aspect is something that clearly gets a lot of attention when marketing a film. Moving past that layer and appreciating things like costume design, performance, and even the music of a movie is something that more intense movie fans tend to focus on, in addition to said visuals. And if you're a music fan, both Barbie and Oppenheimer have reasons you should be excited to get to a local theater.

On one hand, the Barbie soundtrack is an embarrassment of riches when it comes to the artists featured. Billie Eilish, Lizzo, and an Ice Spice/Nicki Minaj collab are just some of the highlights one can expect from that fantastic plastic world. However, if you needed one song to convince you to see this movie in theaters, it’s Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night.” It’s been in all the trailers, so you don’t need to listen to it again. Just trust me when I say that it sounds perfect in theatrical surround sound.

Flipping to the other side of this coin, Ludwig Göransson’s score to Oppenheimer captures everything from unholy dread to scientific awe. It propels an already gorgeous movie to greater heights, and certainly hammers the important parts into the film with the right gravity. So if you're looking for two movies that might make driving home a bit more exciting, look no further than this pair of soundtracks.

Barbenheimer Is A Supporting Performance Powerhouse (That The Oscars Should Reward)

One of the big similarities between both Barbie and Oppenheimer is the fact that audiences can’t stop talking about key supporting performances from both. With Barbie, Ryan Gosling’s Ken was a shoo-in to steal the spotlight, and he definitely lives up to those expectations.

Though the even more impressive scene stealer is America Ferrera, whose monologue about being a woman in the modern world has already captivated audiences in the post-release discourse. On that same wavelength Oppenheimer’s massive cast also showed potential for cast members to bring their A-game against Cillian Murphy’s sterling central performance.

While the whole lot do indeed stand shoulder to shoulder with Christopher Nolan’s lead, it’s Robert Downey Jr. that snuck in and delivered the goods as the MVP. So while you may be showing up for Murphy and Margot Robbie’s front and center protagonists, be prepared to be wowed by some other key players in these separate universes. Think of it as getting more bang for your buck.

Barbie And Oppenheimer Are Kind Of Perfect Together

Superficially, the hyper colorful world of Barbie and the haunting world of Oppenheimer look like a pair that would not go together. Who would realistically expect Greta Gerwig’s examination of feminism/tribute to cinema to pair with Christopher Nolan’s sobering biopic about atomic physics? Look a little closer though, and you can see one common thread links these two movies in a special way.

Through both of these creation-themed stories, one can experience a reckoning with the intentions behind each gadget, and the effects it had on society at large. Barbie inspired young women just as Oppenheimer’s atomic bomb inspired humanity, with both inventions becoming double edged legacies we’re still talking about today.

Of course, Barbie ends on a more positive note than the chillingly unique ending to Oppenheimer. So if you do book yourself into the Barbenheimer experience, it’s recommended you see the historical epic first, then calm down with some neon colored introspective comedy. Should you choose to follow that suggestion or not, both films are currently showing at a theater near you.