I Saw Barbie And Oppenheimer In Theaters, But One Half Of Barbenheimer Was A Better Moviegoing Experience

Barbenheimer. It’s the viral, big-screen sensation that’s sweeping the nation – and it has the receipts to prove it. Barbie and Oppenheimer were collectively a box office hit during their opening weekend , as many flocked to cinemas to see both as a double feature. After those first few days, Christopher Nolan’s historical drama raked in over $174 million worldwide, while Greta Gerwig’s doll-centric romp scored over $330 million. And the numbers are only climbing. I was one of the many who had the privilege of seeing both movies in theaters on the same day, and it was a great outing. However, one honestly makes for a slightly better moviegoing experience.

So I want to be perfectly clear about something off the bat. Both movies are very good and definitely worth seeing in a theater. The filmmakers behind them are at the top of their respective crafts, delivering compelling productions that should be seen on the big screen. With all that said, Oppenheimer does narrowly edge out Barbie as a better moviegoing excursion, and there are a few reasons why. Let’s talk about some of the positives they have in common, though, before nailing down what makes the Cillian Murphy-led film stand apart.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. and Universal)

What’s There To Like About Both Barbie And Oppenheimer?

One should know that if you see either flick, you’re going to be treated to a fascinating and cerebral story that’ll leave you with questions. Greta Gerwig’s latest film is self-aware in all the right places and outrageously funny. It’s also very sentimental and, by the end of it, you’ll be smiling from ear to ear and possibly shedding a tear or two. On the other side of the equation, Christopher Nolan has a very robust piece of work on his hands, as the movie deftly analyzes one of the most polarizing figures in U.S. history. You may think that a film about J. Robert Oppenheimer – the father of the atom bomb – would simply be a dour affair. Nevertheless, it’s not monotonous, and that's also true when it comes to Gerwig’s production.

The movies also sport incredibly star-studded and talented ensembles. Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon and Florence Pugh are only a handful of the actors in the Oppenheimer cast . Meanwhile, Margot Robbie shines as the lead of the Barbie cast , with Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, America Ferrera, Michael Cera and the scene-stealing Michael Cera also crushing it. One last point I’ll make about both films is that they have the power to draw massive crowds. My screenings of both marked two of the most packed showings I’ve been in since the COVID-19 pandemic began. It was great to be in a theater packed with people again. Yet again, as I said before, the Dark Knight director’s newest offering bests the Little Women helmer’s, and we’ll discuss why now.

(Image credit: Universal/Syncopy)

Oppenheimer Possesses A Scope That Needs To Be Witnessed On The Big Screen

Christopher Nolan is known for his breathtaking spectacles, whether we’re talking about his Dark Knight trilogy, Interstellar or Tenet. Oppenheimer is easily his most ambitious feat to date. On the one hand, the biopic is filled with plenty of quieter moments, including the titular scientist’s conversations with his wife, Kitty, in their home or his brief exchanges with Albert Einstein. On the other hand though, there are some incredibly overwhelming sequences that essentially engulf a moviegoer. Many of those moments happen in relation to the physicist and his colleagues’ work on the Manhattan Project. I won’t go into too many specifics here, but the Trinity test is a sight to behold.

The dazzling sights of Barbieland (which come courtesy of impeccable production design) are definitely impressive. However, it’s hard to top the sprawling New Mexico desert that the Memento director captures so gloriously. Also while they aren’t as massive, the scenes involving Lewis Strauss’ confirmation are just as gripping. (And don’t even get me started on one sequence that sees the titular character giving a speech before a rowdy crowd.) In short, just about every single shot in this movie is striking and should be seen on a big screen at least once. And speaking of big screens, there’s another element we need to discuss.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Oppenheimer Delivers One Of The Greatest IMAX Experiences You’re Ever Going To See

Barbie, as beautifully made as it is, doesn’t have the luxury of playing in a considerable amount of premium formats. The fantasy flick has been offered in Dolby Cinema, which likely makes for a pleasant viewing. Yet despite that, it can’t exactly match what Christopher Nolan’s account of the atom bomb’s creation and impact deliers. Nolan has played with IMAX plenty of times in the past, but he really goes all out here. He shot the movie with a combination of IMAX 65mm and Panavision 65mm cameras. It’s then projected onto a gorgeous 70mm display for theaters.

Full disclosure, I personally didn’t get to see the 70mm version, as there are only a handful of theaters across the country that offer the format. Still, the digital IMAX version I saw was nothing short of incredible. When the picture fills that massive screen, it’s jaw-dropping, and it’s only made better by the sharp manner in which the director frames up his shots. Another person who, of course, deserves a shoutout is director of photography Hoyte van Hoytema. (I’m a particularly big fan of his work on 2019’s Ad Astra myself.)

Adding to the viewing experience are the roaring sounds, and I’m not just talking about any potential explosions you’ll hear. Oscar-winning composer Ludwig Göransson’s score is quiet sometimes and boisterous on other occasions. But whatever the case, it’s always effective and fills the theater all the way through until the historical epic’s chilling ending . I could go on and on about this particular IMAX experience, but I’ll just simply say, see it in that format, if you’re able. You’ll never forget it.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Christopher Nolan’s Movie Simply Demands An Audience’s Attention While It’s Playing

In my time, I’ve attended some major movies during opening weekend, like Avengers: Endgame, Blade Runner 2049 and Avatar: The Way of Water. During each of those showings, the audience was appropriately engaged, but watching Oppenheimer with a massive crowd felt different. I don’t think I’ve ever been to a movie screening during which the audience was so silent. During the brief and rare moments I wasn’t looking at the screen, I could see eyes glued to the screen before us. My own father, who saw the film alongside my sister and I, even looked engaged in a way I’d never seen before. There were occasional reactions from the crowd, mind you. There was the stray gasp and even a rare laugh or two. However, all in all, the massive group was mostly silent, which was amazing and also made for a very pleasant viewing experience.

My Barbie screening was definitely enjoyable and was appropriately filled with fans clad in elaborate outfits (that could go viral). Even the kids that were present seemed to be fully entranced by the movie. It was also nice to laugh with the masses whenever one of the film’s many great quips and jokes were employed. Still, the crowd didn’t feel quite as laser-focused at all times as the folks in the Oppenheimer showing I would attend later in the day. That just speaks volumes to the aura Nolan movies give off.

So believe me when I say that you definitely want to see Christopher Nolan’s critically acclaimed period piece. It’ll arguably be unlike anything you have seen or will see in a movie house you’ll see this year. But again, absolutely make time to see Greta Gerwig’s highly lauded romp as well. While one ever so slightly trumps the other as a theatrical experience, they should definitely be seen, ideally together as the Barbenheimer double feature.