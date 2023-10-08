A Barbie Fan Compared Travis Kelce To Ken In Viral Post After He Shared Lovely Thoughts About Taylor Swift, And I Love The Comparison

For countless NFL fans, Travis Kelce is far more than just a football player. When it comes to some Taylor Swift admirers, on the other hand, he’s going to be the pop star’s charming beau before anything else. And after a recent interview when he was once again asked about his budding romance with the beloved singer, he’s giving off a very specific kind of Ken-ergy that has Swifties swooning. One fan’s recent post about how Kelce is channeling his inner Ken from Barbie even went viral – and I have to admit the comparison is definitely valid.

On October 6, Travis Kelce took part in a press conference , during which where he covered a broad range of topics, including – of course – Taylor Swift. When asked how he was managing the newfound attention surrounding his personal life, he remained calm and collected while also making it clear he understands why fans are so interested. Clips from the interview made the rounds on social media and, after the fact, one fan on X (formerly Twitter) noted that his attitude while fielding questions from reporters was reminiscent of another beloved buff man. The user believes Kelce’s Swift-focused approach these days is just like Ken’s in Barbie – and they shared a hilarious clip of Ryan Gosling answering press questions as Ken to illustrate their point. Take a look at the viral post below:

travis kelce's press interview today, recapped: pic.twitter.com/cyaBf5SnfqOctober 6, 2023 See more

Considering how the Super Bowl winner has addressed the barrage of questions he’s had about Taylor Swift in recent weeks, it’s easy to see the comparison. After being asked how he feels about being chased down by paparazzi, he deflected any potential feelings of discomfort with a sweet statement:

You got a lot of people who care about Taylor for good reason.

Travis Kelce made a good impression on his reported girlfriend's legion of fans after old clips of him talking about his ideal partner resurfaced. Making it clear that he’s Team Taylor no matter what gets thrown their way is sure to help him score some more points with Swifties. And it is reminiscent of Ken’s singular devotion to Barbie – let’s just hope he doesn’t hurt himself in a beach-off while trying to impress her.

The two A-listers have a lot of people in their corner these days. From cheeky NFL announcers to the footballer’s mom (who may be the relationship's unsung hero) , support has been pouring in since the couple went public in September. And given the rise in sales of Kelce merch , it looks like fans are putting their money where their mouth is when it comes to showing their love for the new couple.

It’s too early in the relationship to guess how it will play out – and falling in love in the spotlight can’t be easy. But it’s easy to see why fans of both Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift could be rooting for them to remain a power couple. And if they stick it out for the long run, they could end up becoming one of the most iconic couples in history, just like Barbie and Ken.