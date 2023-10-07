An Old Clip Of Taylor Swift Talking About Fame Resurfaced After Travis Kelce Sweetly Spoke About Her, And Now Swifties Love The NFL Star Even More

As the talk continues about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s rumored relationship , the Kansas City Chiefs tight end opened up about all the attention he’s received because of his connection to the pop star. While he’s spoken about this topic before – noting that he knows he “ brought all this attention to [him] ” – during a recent press conference he talked about it again, and he spoke highly of the “Anti-Hero” singer. Following these sweet comments, an old clip of Swift candidly talking about how fame impacts her relationships resurfaced, and now the Swifties love the football player even more.

What Travis Kelce Said About Taylor Swift During The Kansas City Chiefs’ Press Conference

During Travis Kelce’s press conference for the Chiefs (via Pop Base ), he was asked about all the attention he’s received since rumors about him and Taylor Swift started. Kindly speaking about Swift and the coverage of their relationship, he said:

We’re learning with the paparazzi just taking photos from all over the place. But, at the same time, it comes with it. It comes with it. You got a lot of people who care about Taylor for good reason. So, just gotta keep living and learning, and enjoying the moments. At the end of the day, you know, I’ve always been pretty good about compartmentalizing and being able to stay focused in this building.

By itself, this comment is very sweet, and it shows how aware Kelce is of the inevitable attention this relationship is receiving. However, fans of the singer found an old clip of her talking about fame, which made them love the tight end even more.

Taylor Swift Spoke About How Her Fame Impacts Her Loved Ones

This quote stems from a conversation between Taylor Swift and her longtime collaborator Aaron Dessner about the song “peace” in folklore: the long pond studio sessions (which is available with a Disney+ subscription ). The track is about questioning if a partner can truly give their significant other peace. Swift explained how the tune is “extremely personal” to her, and she related it to how her fame and the publicity around her impact her loved ones. While she does a lot to control her life and live a normal one, some things are out of her control. She said:

If you’re gonna be in my life, I feel like there’s a certain amount that comes with it that I can’t stop from happening. I can’t stop you from getting a call in the morning that says, you know, the tabloids are writing this today. I can’t help it if there’s a guy with a long-lens camera two miles away with a telescope lens taking pictures of you. I can’t stop those things from happening. And so, this song was basically, like, is it enough? Is the stuff that I can control enough to sort of block out the things that I can’t?

Over the years, fans have speculated about Swift’s relationships and how her partners have reacted to her fame. They’ve also theorized that Kelce seems to understand and fully accept her celebrity, and everything that comes with it, the good and the bad.

Swifties Connected The Two Quotes, Now They Love Travis Kelce Even More

Not long after Travis Kelce’s press conference, a fan dug up and posted Swift’s comment from the long pond studio sessions. With it, @BettysCardigan wrote:

bringing this back after hearing travis speak so respectfully of taylor in his press conference today

With thousands of likes and a million views, clearly, Swifties latched onto the significance of Swift’s candid comment and related it to Kelce’s words about how his life has changed in the last few weeks. Overall, their opinions of the football player only became more positive:

I’m 100% sure she told Travis all of this and he was like “ok, that’s all?” and I love it for her, she was trying so hard to shield her privacy before and now she doesn’t even have to because he’s unbothered with that stuff - @VIsOnCorneliaSt

peace sounds incredibly painful now but i guess some people can't handle it, i'm glad that travis is in this world too and probably understands how this world works so they both know the deal. - @soitfuckingoes

ugh my feels 😭 travis pls be her endgame im actually going to rip my own heart out - @vousmevoyzezx

Her and Travis are made for each other I swear - @JackTomo7139

Taylor told travis all of this and he said probably said “and?” - @sfswifts

Travis Kelce has been open about how the NFL has covered Swift being at his games. While he hasn’t confirmed, denied or really said anything about their private relationship, he’s only ever spoken sweetly about Swift, and taken the attention in stride.