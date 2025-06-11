Somebody Sat Next To Taylor Swift On Date Night And Got A Bird's Eye View We All Can Be A Little Bit Jealous Of

What would you do if you sat down for a casual dinner and suddenly realized you were shoulder-to-shoulder with the world’s biggest pop star and her Super Bowl-winning boyfriend? That’s precisely what happened to Pamela Goodman earlier this week. During a night out in Palm Beach, she was sat next to romantic partners Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, getting a bird’s eye view we can all be a bit jealous of, because her story is one for the Swiftie record books.

Goodman, a 69-year-old self-described “super Swiftie,” recounted the unforgettable evening to Page Six in a Friday phone interview. A longtime member of fan groups like “Fearless Swifties Over 50,” Goodman and a friend were dining at the upscale Buccan restaurant Wednesday night when Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were unexpectedly seated at the next table. “They were a giggly couple on a date,” she told the aforementioned news outlet. “They were just adorable!”

The Grammy winner and Kansas City Chiefs tight end have been lying low recently, despite tons of engagement rumors (Tony Romo even accidentally called the mega pop star Travis Kelce’s wife during a football broadcast). Reportedly, the pair shared cocktails, a menu and “playful kisses” throughout the evening, exchanging laughter and loving looks, the kind of behavior that would melt even the most hardened cynic.

According to the fan and fellow diner, the couple seemed completely wrapped up in each other and blissfully unaware of any attention, which was understandable given the lack of it. For Goodman, the proximity to the megastar couple was almost too much to process. She explained to the outlet:

I didn’t want to stare, but then I casually took time and looked over there… [after realizing who it was, she thought], 'Oh my God, I can’t believe this.'

Still, she pulled herself together, especially after Buccan’s management approached to make sure everything remained cool. When it came time for Goodman and her friend to leave, she couldn’t pass up the chance to speak to her idol. She continued:

I stood up and said, ‘Excuse me, I don’t mean to interrupt, but I’m probably one of your oldest and biggest Swifties in the planet’ and she laughed... I said, ‘I just had to stop and congratulate you on the re-ownership of your masters. I’m so, so happy for you. Congratulations.'

The Palm Beach County local took a moment to congratulate Swift on getting her music rights back, a massive win after her long fight with Scooter Braun. Swift shook her hand and thanked her, making it a moment Goodman surely won't forget anytime soon. As for Kelce, the superfan had kind words for him as well, reminiscing about her time living in Kansas City. “I just wish you the best success in the season this year,” she told him. Kelce reportedly extended his hand immediately, meeting her with direct eye contact and a heartfelt, “Thank you so much.”

Kelce has been training in Florida to gear up for the NFL season, and Swift has been frequently spotted in the Sunshine State alongside him. But, for Goodman, the takeaway from her chance dinner encounter is simple:

Trust me, this is true love. This is not fake. They’re real. They’re adorable… They’re friendly, and they’re just everything that those of us who are Swifties really believe they are. I saw it up close and personal.

If anyone was questioning the connection between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, a fan in the next booth just cleared things up. They're apparently the relationship goals we all hoped they would be. I love that for us.