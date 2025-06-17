Taylor Swift Casually Mentioning Her 'Boyfriend' While Visiting Kids At The Hospital Has Swifties Swooning

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are couple goals, and considering how private they tend to be, any comment from them about their relationship feels like a big deal. Case in point, as the pop star visited kids at a children’s hospital in Florida, she mentioned that she was in the state because her “boyfriend” was training there, and now the Swifties can’t stop swooning.

Taylor Swift Explained Why She Was In Florida By Mentioning Her ‘Boyfriend’ Travis Kelce

When Swift walked into one patient's room, they were quick to ask why she was in Florida. Considering the pop star is typically seen in New York and has a home in Nashville while her partner lives in and plays for Kansas City, I think that’s a fair question. She had a good answer too, as she was quick to say in a video posted by @TSUpdating :

My boyfriend is training here, so I just thought I’d come and see how you’re doing.

First of all, that’s the cutest thing ever. Swift and Kelce have been lying low all summer, and they’ve been seen out and about on a few occasions, as they went to an NHL game and a wedding recently. Plus, the singer very rarely makes comments about her boyfriend, and he only mentions her on his podcast every once in a while. On top of all that, the fact that this happened during her visit to the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood, Florida, makes my heart very happy.

So, overall, a mention like this obviously left fans swooning.

How The Swifties Are Reacting To This Cute Moment

Obviously, if Kelce or Swift ever mentions each other publicly, fans notice and swoon. That’s 100% the case here, as many Swifties couldn’t get over how casual the pop star was as she spoke about her partner. Personally, my favorite reaction came from @BollyCritBuzz , who wrote:

Taylor casually dropping the 'boyfriend in training' line while being the literal sweetest human alive… She’s in her Softie Eras Tour™️ 😭🏥❤️

There really were a bunch of posts that had giggling and kicking your feet energy, in fact, @CotiFasciani’s comment had a GIF of exactly that alongside this cute caption:

The way she says boyfriend ☺️🤭❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥🥹🥹🥹🥹

Meanwhile, the swooning continued in the comments as fans gushed over both the sweet interaction Swift had with this patient as well as her relationship with Kelce, posting things like:

she lovessssss having a boyfriend like do you guys know what I mean - @swiftslorelai

the fiddling with her clothes when talking about her boyfriend. oh lovergirl - @so_it_gays

My baby really said full time wag this season 🥹 good for her, very good for her 💖- @cecesbooks

IS IT NORMAL THAT IM BLUSHING AFTET HEARING WHAT SHE SAID????? 😭😭😭😭😭 - @glosslovie

As a Swiftie myself, I’m well aware that we will freak out, swoon and react in big ways over just about anything. However, this instant is extra sweet.

Like Taylor Swift giving out the “22” hat at her shows, this interaction is a reminder of how kind and gentle she is with her fans, especially the younger ones. It’s also a sweet and rare comment from her about her boyfriend. So, all around, there are many reasons to swoon.