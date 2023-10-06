Mama Kelce Is The Unsung Hero Of The Taylor Swift Travis Kelce Romance

Do you know who has to be having the best year of her life? Donna Kelce. Now, I fully realize that Taylor Swift is also having the year of her life too…but her rumored boyfriend’s mom is truly, thoroughly thriving. Now, as rumors swirl and the public swarms around her son Travis Kelce’s rumored relationship with Swift , Mama Kelce has opened up about her year, and the last few weeks specifically. Based on how she's handled all of it, I think it’s safe to say she’s the true unsung hero of this entire situation.

I’m not joking when I say Donna Kelce has had an incredible year. Earlier in 2023, both her sons, Jason and Travis Kelce , played against each other in the Super Bowl. After Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs won over the Philadelphia Eagles, things calmed down a bit. However, now that football is back, there have been some major celebrities hanging out around her family, and rumors about Swift and Travis’ relationship are flying left and right, the spotlight is back on the family, including Mama Kelce.

(Image credit: Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Mama Kelce Has Spent The Last Two Weeks Hanging Out With So Many A-Listers, Including Taylor Swift

This all started with Taylor Swift attending Travis Kelce’s game in Kansas City two weeks ago. She was seen in his suite sitting next to Donna Kelce, and based on the photos, it seems like the two had a grand old time. Then, the next week, after a frenzy of coverage around the possible couple, the pop star showed up again to watch the tight end play. However, this time she had a big group of A-listers by her side and Mama Kelce.

Not only did Donna attend the Chiefs game in New Jersey, but earlier that day she was in Philly for Jason’s Eagles game. The older Kelce brother called his mom’s weekend a “whirlwind, celebrity-filled” experience on the New Heights podcast. Travis Kelce also spoke about his mom’s busy star-studded Sunday, saying:

She’s been on top of the fucking world man…It’s cool seeing everyone follow Mama Kelce around, and show her all the love.

Jason then joked that she had to “slum it with some B-list celebrities” at the Chiefs vs. Jets game. Obviously, he’s joking, because the people he was referring to were Swift’s guests, which included Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman , Blake Lively, Sophie Turner and more.

While you could say Donna Kelce met more A-listers at the Chiefs game, Jason Kelce posed the argument that she met the biggest star of the day when she sat next to Jake from State Farm at the Eagles game. Ryan Reynolds, who was at Travis’ match, seemed to think so too as he posted this amusing photo originally uploaded by Philedelphia's center:

(Image credit: Ryan Reynolds' Instagram story)

All around, at both games, Donna Kelce was living her best life with grace alongside some legends. However, what makes this even better is how Mama Kelce is handling all of this.

(Image credit: NBC)

What Donna Kelce Said About All The Attention Travis Kelce And Her Family Are Getting

While on Today Donna Kelce spoke about all the attention she and her sons have been receiving lately, especially because of the Taylor Swift rumors. Even though she didn’t comment much on her son’s romantic life, noting that “it’s just too new,” she did talk about how they’re all handling the non-stop spotlight. I must say, she gave a fabulous answer while speaking about fame and how she’s handled it. She said:

It’s kind of crazy at times, but I love a thrill. I love theme parks, I love all that kind of stuff, I love people. So, it’s just up my alley. I don’t feel intimidated by it, I just embrace it all. So it’s kind of fun.

Mama Kelce also said that this entire situation makes her feel like she’s in “an alternate universe,” and she noted that she’s “never been involved with” something like this. She said this while on the Got It From My Momma podcast, and she explained that she thought all this attention “would be over” by now. However, something new comes up every week.

Overall, she's supporting her sons, respecting their personal lives, and having a great time hanging out with her kids' famous friends. What a legend.