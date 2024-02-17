Why Barbie’s Helen Mirren Isn’t Upset Over Margot Robbie And Greta Gerwig Oscar Snubs

There's always a lot of discussion around the Hollywood awards season, especially whenever it comes to snubs, and this year is no different. Some notable omissions from the 2024 Oscar nominations include Barbie's Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig for Best Actress and Best Director, respectively. The two, however, were nominated in other categories. Still, the perceived slights have sparked conversations about the intricacies of award selections and the nature of cinematic achievements. Amidst many differing opinions, Helen Mirren, added her own grounded perspective, explaining why she isn’t upset over the Academy overlooking her fellow Barbie cast member and her director.

The celebrated British actress spoke to Entertainment Tonight at the 37th Annual American Cinematheque Awards. It was there that she reflected on the Academy's supposed cold shoulder with a disarmingly pragmatic and philosophical outlook. Her words offer a refreshing reminder of the bigger picture in the competitive world of film accolades. As the Catherine the Great performer’s puts it:

You can't get upset about things like that, honestly. What is fantastic is that Barbie was the highest-grossing film that Warner Brothers has ever had in their lives and do you remember who won best film of the year before last?

Helen Mirren makes a solid point. Most, including myself, can hardly remember what movies were nominated in 2023. However, I remember how I felt watching Viola Davis in her powerhouse performance in The Woman King, for which she did not get nominated. The Anna actress may know what she's talking about.

In January, when the Academy Award nominations were announced, many people were surprised that Greta Gerwig wasn't nominated for Best Director and Margot Robbie wasn't nominated for Best Lead Actress, despite their movie's success and their pivotal roles in that success. Robbie was still nominated for Best Picture as a producer on the film, while Gerwig received a nod for Best Adapted Screenplay alongside husband Noah Baumbach. Even though many would've liked to have seen the Barbie collaborators get those nods, Helen Mirren believes that how audiences responded to Gerwig's work is far more important and lasting. She continued:

I mean, of course, I would have loved to have seen Greta [be nominated], and I think she should win best [director]. It's so difficult, it's not a running race, you know, you can't -- Christopher Nolan's work on Oppenheimer was spectacular, extraordinary. But for me, Greta's work was so out there, it was so brave, it was something we'd never seen before. I just love the fact that the audience responded the way they did.

These comments underscore a fundamental truth about the film industry: a movie's impact is measured not just in trophies and titles but in the hearts and minds of audiences worldwide. Barbie, under the helm of Greta Gerwig and the star power of Margot Robbie, achieved something remarkable—it transcended traditional moviegoing experiences. It even created a cultural moment with the box office hit Barbenheimer craze and conveyed a great message that resonated with millions.