Following Barbie’s Oscar Nominations, Margot Robbie Is Starring With Colin Farrell For Her Next Movie, And I’m Glad She’s Not Stepping Away From Acting

2023 was a big year for Margot Robbie… you know, because of her appearance in Asteroid City and for producing Saltburn. I’m kidding, while those movies certainly received a decent amount of attention, they paled in comparison to Barbie, which was met with critical acclaim, became 2023’s highest-grossing movie and has now earned eight nominations at the 96th Academy Awards (although many felt Robbie was snubbed from the Best Actress category). Fresh off this latest round of accolades, word’s come in that Robbie will star opposite Colin Farrell in her next movie, and this news makes me glad that she’s not stepping away from acting.

For context, last month, Robbie told Deadline that while she hasn’t slowed down professionally when it comes to producing, she hadn’t acted since Barbie finished shooting in October 2022, and she was thinking about keeping that hiatus going, noting “everyone’s probably sick of the sight of me for now. I should probably disappear from screens for a while.” Well, evidently that’s not happening, as now Deadline is reporting that her and Farrell have signed on for A Big Bold Beautiful Journey. No specific plot details for this feature were revealed, but it’s described as “an imaginative tale of two strangers and the unbelievable journey that connects them.”

Behind the scenes, Pachinko’s Kogonda, who previously worked with Farrell on After Yang, is directing A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, and The Menu’s Seth Reiss is writing the script. Imperative Entertainment (the company behind Killers of the Flower Moon and Triangle of Sadness) is producing the movie and 30West is financing it. Production is slated to begin this spring in California.

While it would be nice to know more about A Big Bold Beautiful Journey holds in store for audiences, I’m nonetheless good to hear that Margot Robbie has another acting project lined up. To be clear, I never expected her to permanently retire from performing onscreen, but at the same time I didn’t agree with the sentiment that she should disappear from that aspect of filmmaking for a while. By all means, she should keep producing, but if anything, Barbie made me want to see her take on more roles, not less.

As far as Colin Farrell, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey will be his first feature-length film since his eventful 2022, which saw him starring in The Batman, Thirteen Lives and The Banshees of Inisherin, the latter of which netted a Golden Globe and an Academy Award nomination. But we’ll be seeing plenty of him onscreen before he teams up with Margot Robbie, as Farrell will next star in the TV show Sugar, which debuts to Apple TV+ subscribers on April 5. After that, he’ll reprise Oswald Cobblepot in The Batman tie-in miniseries The Penguin, which will be available to watch with a Max subscription sometime towards the end of the year.

I’m jazzed about having another Margot Robbie-starring movie to look forward to, and we’ll pass along more major details concerning A Big Bold Beautiful Journey as they come in. For now, remember to use our 2024 movies schedule to keep track of the cinematic entertainment you intend to see at a theater or on streaming throughout the year.