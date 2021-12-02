Beasts Of The Southern Wild Actress Jonshel Alexander Has Been Killed At 22
By Mike Reyes
The young actress made her only appearance in the 2012 Oscar contender.
2012’s Beasts of the Southern Wild wowed audiences and critics with its tale of a magical reality in a time of crisis. One of the young talents featured in that film was actress Jonshel Alexander, who at a young age made her only film performance in director Benh Zeitlin’s awards season hit. It is with great sadness that we report Ms. Alexander has been killed at the age of 22.
Jonshel Alexander was pronounced dead at the scene of a shooting in Louisiana, per reporting from THR. She was one of two people shot in a vehicle this past Saturday, with an unnamed man driving himself to a hospital for treatment afterwards. The youngest of three children in her family, she is survived by her daughter, De-vynne Robinson.
We here at CinemaBlend extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Jonshel Alexander in this time of grieving.
