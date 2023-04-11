Beau Is Afraid Reviews Are Here, And Critics Are Calling Joaquin Phoenix’s Dark Comedy A ‘Fascinating’ Three-Hour ‘Panic Attack’
Ari Aster is back.
Ari Aster made an impact with his first two directorial projects — Hereditary and Midsommar — which are considered some of the best horror films of the modern era. And audiences couldn’t wait to see what he did next. Four years later, he is back with Beau Is Afraid starring Joaquin Phoenix, whose title character embarks on an epic journey home following his mother’s sudden death. While Aster had expressed interest in venturing outside of the horror genre, viewers who saw early screenings were left “haunted” by the “nightmare fuel.” The reviews are here, ahead of the movie’s April 21 release, so let’s find out more about Beau Is Afraid.
Alongside Joaquin Phoenix in this surreal dark comedy (Ari Aster’s third movie with A24) is an impressive supporting cast that includes Patti LuPone, Nathan Lane, Amy Ryan and Richard Kind. The critics have lots of thoughts about this three-hour flick, so we’re jumping right in with CinemaBlend’s review of Beau Is Afraid. Eric Eisenberg rates the movie 4.5 stars out of 5, warning that this is a wholly different experience than Aster’s first two films and saying it will likely go down as the most extravagantly weird film of the year. He continues:
Kristy Puchko of Mashable describes the film as a 3-hour-long panic attack, peppered with jokes so dark you might laugh or scream. The critic praises Joaquin Phoenix’s “intensely demanding performance,” and while she can’t promise audiences will enjoy Beau Is Afraid, she promises it will fuck you up. The review continues:
Siddhant Adlakha of IGN also gives the film high marks, rating it an “Amazing” 9 out of 10. The critic says Ari Aster’s latest offering is a surreal three-hour dive into his anxieties, a deeply personal horror-comedy at a wildly ambitious scale. More from the review:
John Nugent of Empire gives the movie 4 out of 5 stars, wondering where Ari Aster could go next? Beau Is Afraid evokes a visceral anxiety but is still a jaw-dropping joyride, the critic says, where Beau’s irrational fears are real, and his darkest fears are all realized simultaneously. The review continues:
Charles Pulliam-Moore of The Verge, like many other critics, notes that Beau Is Afraid will be polarizing to audiences, as discomfort seems very much part of the point. However, as dark and grotesque as the movie can get, this review calls it Ari Aster’s most comedic project to date. He continues:
Moviegoers sure sound like they’re in for a strange and emotionally affecting outing. Will Beau Is Afraid join the ranks as one of A24’s best horror movies? You’ll be able to make your own assessments when Joaquin Phoenix’s movie hits the big screen on Friday, April 21. In the meantime, check out our 2023 Movie Release Schedule to see what other films are headed to theaters soon.
