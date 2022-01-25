Beauty And The Beast Star Luke Evans Posted Another Thirst Trap And His Abs Look Totally Unreal

Being an actor on the big screen can put one’s appearance under a microscope, which is why so many celebs have seemingly perfect bodies . Actor Luke Evans is known for his ripped physique , which he needed in order to bring Beauty and the Beast's Gaston to life. Evans has posted another thirst trap, and his abs look totally unreal.

Luke Evans’ starpower has been steadily growing over the past few years, thanks to roles in projects like The Fast and Furious, Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers, and the upcoming Beauty and the Beast spinoff. And ahead of returning to the role of Gaston, Evans is looking insanely ripped. Check it out below, courtesy of the 42 year-old actor himself:

Has this guy been eating five dozen eggs? Because he’s roughly the size of a barge. An extremely lean, muscular barge that is. Clearly Luke Evans has been putting in his hours at the gym, and it’s definitely paying off. I count a whopping 8 abdominal muscles.

The above thirst trap comes to us from the personal Instagram of Luke Evans. He shared the image with his over 3 million followers, and the comments show how people are losing their minds over the actor’s body. The location is tagged as Isla Enai in Cartagena. Evans posted another image a week ago, so he’s presumably on a lovely vacation.

Of course, this is far from the first time that Luke Evans has posted a thirst trap on social media. The Hobbit actor is often showing off his ripped physique in bathing suits that leave little to the imagination. He also posts updates from the gym, showing that he’s indeed putting in the work in order to pull off his hulking look. And since Evans is returning to the role of Gaston, this focus on fitness likely won’t slow down anytime soon.

Luke Evans’ performance in 2017’s Beauty and the Beast was universally acclaimed, as he played the animated character to pitch perfection and sounded amazing while doing it. As a result of that, and his chemistry with scene partner Josh Gad, the duo will reprise their roles in a streaming series for Disney+. This is the first time Gaston and LeFou have been expanded in such a way. We’ll just have to see how this fleshes out the dynamic we saw in the live-action remake.

As previously mentioned, Luke Evans recently starred in Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers, helping to fill out the awesome ensemble cast . He played Lars Lee opposite names like Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Regina Hall, and Bobby Cannavale. The series went viral upon premiering back in August of 2020, and Evans was the subject of both praise and some mild lust from audiences.