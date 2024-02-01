Beetlejuice 2's Poster Reveals The Movie's Official Title, And I've Got Thoughts
Beetlejuice 2 has dropped the perfect poster, but I'm not so sure about that title.
After literal decades of fans asking for a sequel to Beetlejuice one has finally been filmed. Beetlejuice 2 details, as far as we know them, will see much of the Beetlejuice cast return and it will see the "ghost with the most" back on the big screen. While we're still waiting for our first look at the film in a trailer, a teaser poster dropped today that makes a brilliant reference to the original film, but it also reveals an official title which, while I get it, I don't love it.
The poster shows Beetlejuice's hands, holding a long strip of paper full of numbers. It's an excellent reference to the last time we saw the character when he was in the afterlife's waiting room, where the number he pulled meant he would be waiting for a long time. The numbers are used to confirm the film's slot on the 2024 movie release schedule as Beetlejuice 2 has been given a September 6, 2024 release date. Then we get to the title because the movie is apparently called Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.
The Beetlejuice Sequel's Title Is Going To Make The Movie Awkward To Talk About
I get it. You say Beetlejuice's name three times to get him to appear. This is the second movie, so we're just using the first movie's title two times. It's clever. I understand where it came from, and also I can't imagine I will ever call it that when discussing the movie. It's cute, it looks good, but it sounds awkward as hell.
I can't imagine having a conversation about this movie and actually using its title. "Hey, did you see the new trailer for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice?" "Oh man, you need to go see Beetlejuice Beetlejuice." Maybe if the character had a simple one-syllable name this would be different, but Beetlejuice is very intentionally a crazy nonsense name, and so saying it twice I'm sure I'm going to flub the title every time I try.
This title is clearly thought up by the same people who thought re-titling Edge of Tomorrow as Live. Die. Repeat was a good idea, and who reportedly want to call the sequel Live. Die. Repeat. Repeat. They literally work on paper. Advertising on posters is fine, but when a voice-over in a trailer says "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice in theaters this September" it's going to sound ridiculous.
Are They Setting Up A Beetlejuice Trilogy
Having said that, I suppose there is at least one possible upside to the silly title. If the first movie is called Beetlejuice, and the sequel is called Beetlejuice Beetlejuice then clearly they're intentionally setting up the possibility of a third movie called Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Whether there are already tentative plans for a trilogy, or the studio waits to see how the sequel does with audiences. This does seem like a very intentional way to have that door open.
I'm sure I'll be writing about the Beetlejuice sequel a lot for the rest of the year, so when I do, I'm sure I'll use this official title and call it Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, but when I'm talking about the movie with friends, I'll just be calling it Beetlejuice 2, thank you very much. Everybody will still know what I mean and I won't sound nearly as ridiculous.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
Most Popular
By Nick Venable
By Nick Venable
By Laura Hurley
By Laura Hurley
By Laura Hurley
By Laura Hurley