Ben Affleck Teamed Up With Ice Spice For Dunkin’ Ads, And It Led To A Cool Batman-Related Moment For The Rapper

Last year, Ice Spice launched into Internet stardom with her song “Munch (Feelin’ U).” So in a way, it feels like a natural next step for her to partner with Dunkin’ Donuts, the home of the beloved Munchkin donut holes. What may be less predictable is the fact that the company also enlisted their Oscar-winning, brand-loving ambassador, Ben Affleck , to co-star with the songstress in a series of commercials promoting her custom Munchkin’s drink. And even though it sounds like their collaboration went well, Spice recently admitted that she had one big “OMG” moment with the actor, thanks to a funny reminder of the fact that he's, you know, Batman.

It might sound like it would be a little intimidating to share the screen with someone as famous as Ben Affleck. But, at least in Ice Spice’s case, it seems the seasoned pro made the music industry newcomer feel at ease. The “In Ha Mood” singer recently sat down with Variety to talk about some of her biggest career moments so far, and she revealed that working with Affleck was a great experience. However, it did become a bit surreal when she got a reminder of who she was working with:

Ben Affleck is a very, very comforting person to be directed by, because he’s just been in it for so long that I just felt very like, secure working with him, you know what I’m saying? He made me feel comfortable, and he just guided it well. … He had like, his Batman figure or whatever in his office, and that was fire.

It’s pretty easy to picture the 23-year-old star sitting in the Good Will Hunting star's office, trying to keep her cool while she took stock of his Batman merch. It’s one thing to collect superhero memorabilia but something else entirely if that memorabilia has your face on it. It sounds like the "Boy's a Liar Pt. 2" performer was able to keep her cool, overall. And though her Dunkin’ commercials with Ben Affleck are Batman-free (as he has moved on from playing the Caped Crusader , after all), the ads do give both the actor and the rapper a chance to show off their comedic prowess. In one, the Hollywood vet is trying to explain how complicated it is to come up with a promotional strategy, only for the hip hop artist to show him it’s really not that hard at all. Take a look at the hilarious commercial here:

If you didn’t know much about Ice Spice before her Dunkin’ Donuts collab, these commercials are a great way to familiarize yourself. Few artists have been able to capture virality and transform it into a substantial career in the same way she has. Over the last year, she’s gone from being prematurely labeled a one-hit wonder to being inescapable on TikTok and an integral part of some of the most unforgettable pop culture moments of 2023. This summer, she partnered with Nicki Minaj on one of the Barbie soundtrack’s most recognizable hits, “Barbie World,” which was a twist on Aqua's "Barbie Girl." She also jumped on a remix for Taylor Swift’s hit “Karma” and co-starred in her Easter egg-filled music video .