Ben Affleck Admits Some Dunkin' Donuts Customers Were Not Pleased He Was Serving Them, And It's Giving Peak Boston Vibes

Actor Ben Affleck has been a public figure for decades now, thanks to his thriving career in the film world and various talents. Lately he’s been making countless headlines for his relationship with Jennifer Lopez, including their recent nuptials . He also went viral last night during the Super Bowl in a commercial for Dunkin’ Donuts . Although Affleck admitted some customers were not pleased he was serving them, and it’s giving peak Boston vibes.

Both Ben Affleck and his collaborator/friend Matt Damon are famously from Boston, and have based multiple movies in that city. He recently rocked a perfect Boston accent for a Dunkin’ Super Bowl commercial , going viral before and after the ad was released to the public. And during a conversation with the Wall Street Journal , Affleck revealed some of the less-than-thrilled reactions he had while slinging java for real customers. As he put it,

It’s Boston after all, so we had some rather course and agitated people who were willing to voice their displeasure in a colorful way, and I’m still lobbying to include the most interesting of those in some of the edgiest social spots.

Honestly, Dunkin’ Donuts needs to release the bloopers from the advertisement with Ben Affleck. Because while the actual commercial was delightful and included a cameo from Jennifer Lopez herself, I'd be more interested in some of the surly encounters Affleck had with locals while shooting. Specifically the Bostonians who had no time for his antics while trying to pick up a coffee and donuts from their local shop.

Affleck’s comments help to peel back the curtain on what it was like actually working on his recent Super Bowl commercial. The finished product came together well, but it wasn’t without a few speed bumps. Namely some angry people who were seemingly cursing out the Oscar-winning talent for interrupting their commute. You don’t want to mess with a coffee drinker’s caffeine fix, even if you’re Ben Affleck. As a reminder, you can re-watch the Dunkin’ Donuts Big Game advertisement below, complete with Bennifer 2.0.

The Super Bowl advertisement with Ben Affleck was released just days after he went viral for another reason. Namely for looking like he was totally miserable while attending the Grammys with Jennifer Lopez. Countless memes were made about him as a result, with some fans even attempting to dissect his conversations with JLo that were on camera. So while he might have gotten cursed off filming the Dunkin’ Donuts ad, it’s presumably a more positive reason to go viral.