No Big Deal, Just Ben Affleck Serving JLo From A Dunkin' Donuts Drive-Thru

We all know the infamous meme that saw actor Ben Affleck carrying an order of Dunkin Donuts, looking exhausted with the world as he held his bounty in his hands. The man’s love for the coffee chain is undeniable, and a cheerier Affleck has recently been seen serving customers drinks and food from a Dunkin drive-thru. One of those happy patrons, of course, was his wife Jennifer Lopez, with the two collaborating for a project you won’t see on the list of 2023 new movie releases .

Reported by TMZ , pictures of the Academy Award winner have him dressed in Dunkin Donuts work attire, posing in a drive-thru window at a Boston location. All smiles, Ben Affleck is turning on the charm full throttle, interacting with fellow actors for an ad that’s rumored to be set to air during this year’s Super Bowl. That probably explains why J. Lo is present for the entire enterprise, as that sort of star power spells the sort of thrills we saw in last year’s best big game ads .

This occasion should be noted as a household truce when it comes to the family’s coffee preferences. Despite Ben Affleck being a Dunkin’ man, he has occasionally been seen grabbing drinks from Starbucks, Jennifer Lopez’s preferred coffee . While it’s not one of the most intense pop culture rivalries out there, there’s definitely a bit of tribalism when it comes to where to get the best coffee on the road.

Caffeinated divisions aside, a Dunkin’ Donuts commercial with Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez is something that people will definitely be talking about. As the pair haven’t really worked together since the Kevin Smith film Jersey Girl, some might be expecting some sort of crack at the expense at that film to arise. If only someone had thought to ask Smith to cameo in this ad, tying the package together with a very special comedic thread.

There were some beautiful 2022 memories shared by Affleck and Lopez , most notably the fact that their romantic timeline led to last year’s surprise wedding. Seeing something like this crop up for the happy couple is a sign that 2023 is going to be another fabulous year of wedded bliss; with, of course, some pressing engagements for both of their careers, coffee-related or otherwise.