Why Is Ben Affleck In A Dunkin’ Donuts Super Bowl Ad? What We Know About The Actor's Love Of The Coffee Brand

Another Super Bowl is upon us, gang, and there are plenty of reasons to be excited. This year, fans will be treated to an exciting matchup featuring the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs as well as a halftime show that should feature another iconic performance from Rihanna . And of course, there’s going to be a slew of star-studded commercials (some of which have already had soft releases) . Ben Affleck is among the celebrities who’ll be showing up at some point during the evening, as he’s teamed up with none other than Dunkin’ Donuts for a game-day ad. Some may be wondering why the Oscar-winning actor is teaming up with the company, and that’s because he has quite a history with the brand, which we're going to talk about.

What Is Ben Affleck’s Connection To Dunkin’ Donuts?

Ben Affleck has long enjoyed the coffee and fresh-baked delights offered by Dunkin’ Donuts (or as it’s now officially known, Dunkin’). The 73-year-old company was founded in Affleck’s home state of Massachusetts, and he was likely introduced to it as a young man. And over the years, whenever he’d do press, his love for the donuts would come up during a talk show interview or two. Paparazzi even snapped photos of him handling products in the midst of the COVID lockdown in 2020. In a 2019 interview with Collider (which was conducted shortly after the chain made its way to LA), he clarified just how often he indulges in the treats:

It’s amazing! I have Dunkin Donuts everyday. It’s very weird, I have it every day and people are always like, "Where is that? Is that near here?" So, I feel like I’m spreading the word.

Last year, some fans questioned if his Dunkin’ habit was still intact after the Argo director was spotted with a different brand of coffee while out and about with wife Jennifer Lopez. Photographers captured the two with cups of Starbucks coffee in hand. But as we’ve since learned, the leading man has not forsaken his home team. Though some were still surprised when he was spotted in an interesting location just last month.

How The Public Learned That Ben Affleck Would Be Doing A Dunkin’ Commercial

In January, photos surfaced of Ben Affleck working at one of the company’s many establishments. Affleck was specifically holding it down in the drive-thru of a Medford, Massachusetts. Some photos also showed JLo joining him as he served customers. While this development perplexed some folks, it was quickly reported that the star was in the midst of filming the commercial in question when he was spotted.

Details on the terms of the former Batman actor’s agreement with the corporation were initially unknown but, a few days later, an insider provided some info on that front. Apparently, Ben Affleck’s deal with Dunkin’ is worth “several million dollars,” and there’s a charitable aspect to this agreement as well. The actor, in a truly classy move, also negotiated for a donation to be made to the Eastern Congo Initiative, a nonprofit organization that strengthens community-building projects in the Democratic Republic of Congo. It’s a sweet deal overall, and the execs at the donut brand are likely happy with it.

What Dunkin’ Donuts Has Said About The Star’s Appreciation Of The Brand

While it was until recently that the Good Will Hunting alum officially partnered with the storied restaurant conglomerate, it has long been aware of his love for its products. Former VP of Brand Stewardship, Drayton Martin – who’s now with Panera Bread – addressed the actor’s obsession during a 2020 interview with Business Insider . At the time, she confirmed that the organization didn’t have a formal agreement of sorts with the A-lister, but she and her colleagues definitely seemed to enjoy the attention he brought to them:

He is a true lover of the brand and it is all his spontaneous expression. We love Ben Affleck. ... He's obviously from the Boston area and a terrific brand ambassador, but that's his own doing.

So as Who Weekly podcast hosts Bobby Finger and Lindsey Weber concluded to the news outlet at that time, “Ben just genuinely has gotta have his Dunkies.” This new business partnership honestly just feels like a natural extension of Ben Affleck’s love for Dunkin’. It remains to be seen whether this big game promo begets any other big ads but, based on what we know about the man and his love of the coffee and donuts, I wouldn’t be surprised if there are more commercials to come. And though Affleck was wearing a frown at the Grammys this time last week, chances are he’ll have a big smile on his face when he appears in the advertisement.

You can see the Dunkin’ Donuts advert and more when Super Bowl LVII begins at 6:30 p.m ET on Fox.