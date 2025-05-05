How Bill Belichick's 24-Year-Old Girlfriend Allegedly ‘Forced Her Way In’ To Ben And Casey Affleck’s Dunkin' Super Bowl Ad

Ben Affleck’s wildly successful Super Bowl Dunkin’ ads have featured a lot of cameos. The seven-minute Super Bowl LIX commercial featured familiar faces like Casey Affleck, Jeremy Strong, Donnie Wahlberg, and even John Candy’s son, Chris, found his way in there. You may have also noticed legendary NFL head coach Bill Belichick was also in the spot alongside his 24-year-old girlfriend Jordan Hudson, and sources are saying she allegedly “forced her way" into that appearance.

Former cheerleader and 2024 Miss Maine USA Pageant runner-up Jordan Hudson reportedly met Bill Belichick on an airplane in 2021. They went public with their relationship three years later, with the two now rumored to be engaged. Eyes were on the couple last month when Belichick was asked during a CBS Sunday Morning interview about the aforementioned meeting, with Jordan Hudson interrupting the interview by shutting down the question.

This led to fan speculation of how much influence Belichick’s girlfriend has over his professional life. The UNC-Chapel Hill head coach defended Hudson in a statement, saying he only wanted to talk about his new book during that interview. But there were even rumors floating of Jordan Hudson’s alleged demands to be an executive producer on Bill Belichick’s now-scrapped season of HBO’s docuseries Hard Knocks. Sources said that she allegedly told execs she wanted to see the dailies and to be treated with respect, or they couldn’t use the coach’s “IP.”

That pattern of alleged behavior also apparently includes Hudson showing up in the Super Bowl LIX Dunkin' ad, which we'll get into below.

What Reportedly Really Happened With The Dunkin' Super Bowl Commercial

In the DunKings 2: Super Bowl Commercial, we see Bill Belichick alongside his girlfriend, Jordan Hudson, as team players of the DunKings. While Belichick has one line delivering a snappy zing towards the opposing team, Barista Buds, Hudson doesn’t have any lines and just pumps her fist in the air to support the DunKings. A sports source close to Belichick told PageSix that the former cheerleader apparently made sure she wasn't left out of the commercial. Here's what the insider said:

She forced her way in…. but Bill saw it as a way for her to get paid. People said they’ve never seen anything like it.

Earlier this year, former ESPN reporter Pablo Torre claimed that Jordan Hudson represented herself as Bill Belichick’s “de facto agent” in order to secure a spot in the Super Bowl LIX ad. He continued to speak on his Pablo Torre Finds Out podcast on the apparent influence the 24-year-old has on the six-time Super Bowl-winning coach’s career:

[Hudson is] the person who you need to go through to book Bill Belichick for a Super Bowl commercial or for the other commitments he has as a multi-platform personality. She’s the gateway. So in this case, what I have been told reliably, is that Jordon happened to then use that power to be in the commercial as well.

Ben Affleck himself directed the Super Bowl ad through his production company, Artists Equity, with its rep providing no immediate comment about Hudson's involvement. A rep from The University of North Carolina, where Bill Belichick coaches, also had no comment on Jordan Hudson’s alleged participation in the commercial.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Insiders claim that Bill Belichick’s 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordan Hudson, allegedly “forced her way in” Ben and Casey Affleck’s Super Bowl commercial, calling her the “gateway” to booking jobs for the head coach. It’ll be interesting to see if Belichick and Hudson will share their responses about the DunKings ad allegations down the road.

