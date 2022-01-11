Ben Affleck Reveals His ‘Biggest Superpower’ And Why He’s Doesn’t Mind David Fincher Making Him Do A ‘Million Takes’
Ben Affleck has a superpower, but it's not the Batmobile.
After playing superheroes like Daredevil and Batman throughout his lengthy career, one would think Ben Affleck’s superpower lies within the realm of comic book heroes. In reality, the Oscar winner can’t actually use his radar sense to detect nearby threats or fly across the streets of Gotham. However, his real "superpower" is a decidedly more human skill.
Ben Affleck has been making the press tour rounds and chatting about his new film The Tender Bar. Amid this, he also spoke on his "biggest superpower" as an actor. While he may not be able to shoot lasers from his eyes, Ben Affleck does have a handy talent when it comes to filming movies. He said during his interview with The Boston Globe:
Considering his decades-long gig as a Hollywood star, some may be surprised to find that the actor has such a humble outlook. After all, he’s received critical acclaim for his acting, screenwriting, and directing prowess. Films like the Matt Damon and Robin Williams-led Good Will Hunting and espionage thriller Argo are prime examples of his talent.
It could be difficult for Ben Affleck, given his skills, to concede to another artistic vision during the filmmaking process. Luckily, he clearly knows when to shelve his ego and let another professional take the reins, like he did when David Fincher directed Gone Girl and George Clooney helmed The Tender Bar. Affleck has expressed his love for working with Clooney before, so it probably helped that he was able to work with an admired colleague.
Ben Affleck will continue to use his acting superpowers when he appears in The Flash, an upcoming superhero movie that will feature the return of his version of Bruce Wayne. He’ll have to share the role with Michael Keaton, whose iteration of Batman will hail from an alternate universe. Given Affleck’s biggest superpower, he should be able to rise to the challenge.
The Tender Bar is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Ben Affleck stars alongside Tye Sheridan, Ron Livingston, and Lily Rabe.
