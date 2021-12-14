Ben Affleck Reveals Sweet Lesson Learned From Robin Williams During Good Will Hunting
Ben Affleck opened up about what working with Robin Williams meant to him.
It’s been nearly two and a half decades since Good Will Hunting became a critical and commercial darling. It not only pushed Matt Damon and Ben Affleck into the Hollywood A-list, but scored Robin Williams an Oscar. Unfortunately, Williams has passed on since the drama film premiered. For a young Affleck, working with the Mrs. Doubtfire star left an impact on his professional career, as well as his personal life. The Tender Bar star spoke on the sweet lesson he learned while working with the late comedian.
Having the Aladdin star take part in the Oscar-winning film helped to elevate it along with first-time screenwriters Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. Being around Robin Williams was a huge moment for both actors, especially the Argo director, and the personal and professional implications are still affecting him now. Affleck revealed to ReelBlend co-host Jake Hamilton what it was like working with the late star on Good Will Hunting, saying:
Working with the comedy icon seemed like a dream come true for the then-up and coming actor. Robin Williams’ openness came through in the coming-of-age drama despite his Hollywood status.
Spending that time with the Dead Poets Society star served as a masterclass in respect and creativity. During the interview, Ben Affleck spoke on what having Williams around meant to him while shooting Good Will Hunting with these words:
Thankfully, Robin Williams didn't let Hollywood jade him, especially when it came to interacting with other people. At least, a piece of his legacy still lives with Ben Affleck decades after the film wrapped. Affleck wouldn’t be the first actor to speak on the Hook star’s legacy. Even in death, his presence is still impacting those who spent time with him.
You can witness the late star’s collaborative spirit by watching Good Will Hunting on Starz and Prime Video.
