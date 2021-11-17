Sorry Henry Cavill, Another Former Superman Actor Wants To Return The Role Thanks To The Flash Opening Up The Multiverse

The DC Extended Universe had a rocky start, but Warner Bros. has really hit its stride with the beloved characters in recent years. One of the most highly anticipated projects coming down the line is Andy Muschietti’s Flash movie, which will seemingly rip open up the multiverse. Sorry Henry Cavill , but another former Superman actor wants to return as a result of this macguffin.

The Flash movie remains largely a mystery, but it’s confirmed to be adapting the Flashpoint comic plot line. In it Ezra Miller’s title character will seemingly break the timeline, allowing for two different versions of Batman to appear. Superman Returns actor Brandon Routh seems to think this could open up the possibility of him once again playing Clark Kent. As the Legends of Tomorrow alum explained,

Insert quote hereI don't know [what all of the plans are], but Ido know that Flashpoint is coming out and that is opening up that world. When that happens and with, I suppose, the success of that, that opens up other opportunities. Just like Marc Guggenheim did with 'Crisis on Infinite Earths,' you can have multiple Supermen, and it works. That experiment is actively in process, and hasn't been tested yet on the feature film side, but I think that's what maybe they're gearing up for. It's hard to say what the next few years will bring, but where I used to say, I didn't think I'd ever play Superman again, having been able to play him again in 'Crisis,' now I say, the sky's the limit. Who knows?

The man’s got a point. With the DC Extended Universe embracing wild concepts like the multiverse, perhaps we’ll get to see other iconic superhero actors return to their roles. While Brandon Routh only has one movie as Superman, perhaps this’ll change in a future blockbuster. Fingers crossed.

Brandon Routh’s comments to Comic Book are sure to inspire a number of fan theories and rumors about the future of the DCEU. With The Flash miraculously bringing back Michael Keaton’s Batman alongside Ben Affleck, it seems like just about anything could happen moving forward. And Routh is down to bring his Clark Kent back to life. But what about Henry Cavill?

Henry Cavill helped to kickstart the DCEU with Man of Steel, appearing in both of Zack Snyder’s two follow-up movies. But following the disappointing performance of Justice League’s theatrical cut, Cavill has yet to return to the role as Superman. The Enola Holmes actor has definitely expressed his interest, but now Brandon Routh has also followed suit. The Flash movie won’t actually feature either of them, instead introducing Supergirl to the franchise with actress Sasha Calle.

Aside from both Henry Cavill and Brandon Routh’s versions of Clark Kent, another Superman will soon be joining the DCEU. A project is currently being developed by Warner Bros. meant to star a Black actor, with writer Ta-Nehisi Coates tasked with putting pen to paper. Could we get a giant Kryptonian crossover event sometime in the future? Only time will tell.