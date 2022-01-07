Ben Affleck Reveals His 'Favorite' Batman Scenes, And His Answer's Not What Zack Snyder Fans Want To Hear

It seems like the DCEU is essentially moving on from Ben Affleck’s version of Batman. The take on the character was brought to life by Affleck with some memorable moments and was a completely Zack Snyder version of the character for better and worse. Affleck, who cenently appeared in last fall’s The Last Duel , and now is starring the George Clooney directed The Tender Bar , has been trying to make sense of his time as Batman, and he has some interesting thoughts. Affleck recently revealed his ‘favorite’ Batman’ scene, and his answer’s not what Zack Snyder fans want to hear.

The Tender Bar star spoke with The Herald Sun about his new film with George Clooney, the possibility of winning an award for his performance, and of course, his time as The Caped Crusader. Affleck commented on his favorite scenes from all of his appearances as Batman, and the answer was definitely surprising. The actor revealed that his favorite moments were from the upcoming Flash movie, which will definitely shock Zack Snyder’s diehards. Here is what Affleck had to say about his favorite scene as Batman, which also provides a new tease for The Flash.

I have never said this — this is hot off the presses — but maybe my favorite scenes in terms of Batman and the interpretation of Batman that I have done, were in the Flash movie. I hope they maintain the integrity of what we did because I thought it was great and really interesting — different, but not in a way that is incongruent with the character. Who knows? Maybe they will decide that it doesn't work, but when I went and did it, it was really fun and really, really satisfying and encouraging and I thought, 'Wow — I think I have finally figured it out.'

Ben Affleck seemed to really respond to the interpretation of his character in the new Flash movie. The actor had a great time returning as the hero for the film, and is confident that it’s the best thing he has done as Batman. Ezra Miller’s Flash had some pretty great moments with Affleck in Zack Snyder’s four-hour-long cut of Justice League, so maybe their chemistry translated even better in the upcoming DCEU entry. The comments might not be what Zack Snyder fans would like to hear, but Batman has spoken.

There are no signs if Zack Snyder will ever get to complete his vision for the DCEU after Justice League, but he does keep teasing his fans with cryptic photos . It will be interesting to see a slightly different take on Batman from Affleck, one that’s more grounded whose version under Snyder was controversial, to say the least.

The Flash is also bringing back Michael Keaton to portray his version of Batman, in some multiversal time travel shenanigans that will loosely adapt The Flashpoint line of comics. Could George Clooney, Affleck’s director in The Tender Bar and former Batman, bring back his Batman from Batman Forever? Seemingly anything's possible when you’re dealing with multiple timelines.

After his appearance in the upcoming Flash movie, DC seems to be moving on from Affleck, but there’s always hope for more. Robert Pattinson is set to take up the mantle in The Batman, but the film isn’t set in the DCEU, which leaves room for multiple different Batmen doing their own thing in different universes, and I think we would all be down for that. I can't wait to see who Affleck’s appearance goes in what will be one of 2022’s most anticipated movies.