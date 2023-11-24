Terrifier 3: Release Date, Trailer, And More We Know About Art The Clown's Return In The Horror Movie Sequel

One of the most admirable things about the more recent best horror movies is how they represent the ways the genre has evolved over the years. But sometimes it is even more refreshing to see a throwback to, for instance, the ‘80s slasher movie era. This is exactly what 2016’s Terrifier and its even more successful 2022 follow-up, Terrifier 2, are. Fans who cannot get enough of the grim, gritty, and unbelievably gory thrills that the series has delivered so far will be happy to know that a Terrifier 3 is on the prowl.

The threequel will mark the return of the silent but deadly, horrifying harlequin known as Art the Clown — a loving homage to the most iconic horror movie villains of yesteryear, but also a rare beast of brutality all his own who has singled-handedly redefined just how viscerally unnerving and shocking creepy clown movies can be. The question of just how more terrifying this killer can get shall be answered when Terrifier 3 is released. When the blood will hit the screen next is the first detail will reveal in our following guide to the one of the most highly anticipated upcoming horror movies below.

(Image credit: Cineverse)

There are bound to be many horror fans dressed as Art the Clown come next Halloween when Terrifier 3 hits the big screen on Friday, October 25, 2024, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film will later become exclusively available to stream on Screambox — the all-horror streaming platform from Bloody-Disgusting.

The previous two installments of the Terrifier franchise are set during the Halloween season, so it only makes sense that the threequel’s release date on our upcoming 2024 movies schedule occurs near the spookiest holiday of the year as well. Ironically, however, Terrifier 2’s 2023 theatrical re-release was a day late, retuning to the screen on November 1.

David Howard Thornton Returns As Art The Clown

(Image credit: Cinedigm)

According to Deadline, David Howard Thornton has been confirmed to reprise the role of Art the Clown in Terrifier 3. While the first actor to portray the villain was actually Mike Gianelli in the underrated anthology horror movie All Hallow’s Eve, from 2013, Thornton’s brilliant performance — fusing traditional miming mannerisms with gleeful sociopathy — makes it is hard to imagine anyone else in the role. Thankfully, it appears that no one will be succeeding the slasher anytime.

Also returning to lead the Terrifier 3 cast is Lauren LaVera — once again playing the hero of the second chapter, Sienna Shaw, who is considered by many fans to be one of the best horror movie final girls in years. Furthermore, her breakthrough performance in Terrifier 2 instantly made her one of the most acclaimed Scream Queens of her time among the horror community. Sienna’s climactic final battle against Art in the last film got pretty ugly, so who knows just how epic things will get when they cross paths once again?

Art The Clown Will Slay Through The Christmas Season In Terrifier 3

(Image credit: Cineverse / Bloody Disgusting)

While Terrifier 3 may be coming out just in time for Halloween, it will actually be the first installment to not take place around said holiday, but a more typically cheery time of year. As Bloody-Disgusting announced in early November 2023, the sequel is going to be a Christmas horror movie, following in the tradition of classic slashers like 1974’s Black Christmas or Silent Night, Deadly Night from 1984.

At the moment, more specific plot details are scarce, but franchise creator Damien Leone did tease a few of his intentions for its third chapter when speaking to THR. For instance, while Terrifier 2 was more of a supernatural story (which the filmmaker refers to as his A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: The Dream Warriors), he wants to “return to the grimy and more grounded tone of the first film” for part three. He also promises to explore some of the unresolved questions involving Sienna’s late father and his mysterious connections to Art.

The Terrifier 3 Trailer Warns That You Better Watch Out For Art

(Image credit: Cineverse)

Days before Terrifier 2 returned to theaters, Damien Leone teased on social media that fans who attended the screenings were in for a surprise to follow the feature presentation. The special treat, as revealed by Bloody-Disgusting, was the first official trailer for Terrifier 3, which also served as a neffective trick in the clever and alarming way it sneaks up on you — much like Art himself. Check out the “terrifying” teaser below:

The initial imagery of the clip feels like a preview for a festive family film like Miracle on 34th Street, as we see a little girl springing from her bed to see what is the matter on one Christmas Eve night and finding what appears to be Santa Claus laying gifts underneath the tree. But once she calls out his name, the soundtrack takes a dramatic dip as the man in red peers up to reveal that the creature stirring is Art the Clown, wielding a rusty ax and an unsettling grin. After a flash of the title card, we cut to a blood-soaked Art enjoying his milk and cookies, confirming to us that the only thing silent on this night will be the killer himself, as usual.

Damien Leone Is Writing And Directing Terrifier 3

(Image credit: Bloody Disgusting)

The mastermind behind Art the Clown’s reign of carnage is the aforementioned Damien Leone, who is returning to dream up more nightmare fuel as both the writer and director of Terrifier 3, as a report by Variety mentions. With some exceptions — such as Wes Craven helming the first four Scream movies before his passing — it is rare to see a classic horror franchise continue to be handled by its original director for more than one installment. Thus, it is exciting to know that Leone is not dumping the series into the hands of any fresh blood anytime soon.

The filmmaker — who made his feature-length debut with the aforementioned All Hallow’s Eve and followed it with 2015’s Frankenstein vs. the Mummy before launching the Terrifier franchise — told JoBlo that he intends to make this threequel independently, much like how the first two films were produced. He added that he was actually approached by several unnamed, high-profile Hollywood studios interested in funding Terrifier 3, but knew that they would never go for it based on his screenplay’s introductory scene alone. It’s both refreshing to see a filmmaker stand firmly by his creation, but also sends a chill down our spine in anticipation for that first kill.

Damine Leone Has Already Teased A Potential Fourth Chapter

(Image credit: Cinedigm)

Apparently, Art the Clown’s reign of terror might not end with Terrifier 3. When speaking to Insider earlier in 2023 — at the time he was still writing the threequel — Leone mentioned his desire to “make at least one more” to fully express all the ideas he has for this story.

In that same interview, the filmmaker revealed that he has a separate project in development at Ghost House Pictures — the production founded by Sam Raimi and Rob Tapert. He added that it was a thrill just to meet the creator of the Evil Dead movies, who is one of his personal heroes, but is keeping the details of their collaborations secret.

No matter how many times we see Art the Clown come back from the dead in another Terrifier sequel, the series has already established itself as one of the best horror movie franchises in recent memory by the wild success of its first two installments alone. For now, all we can do is wait in silence — like Art would — and see what sort of gory gifts are in store with Terrifier 3.