30+ Movie Animals That We All Love More Than The Rest Of The Cast

Over the years, there have been countless movie animals that have stolen the show (and our hearts), so much so they become more beloved than the rest of the cast. There’s just something about these dogs, cats, primates, and animals that don’t fit into an easy category that make some of the best Pixar movies even better and bring another element to all-time great sci-fi movies.

Below is a list of 32 of those movie animals that have become part of cinematic history, bet it as the main attraction in a family-friendly comedy or as a supporting character that eventually takes precedence over everyone else.

(Image credit: StudioCanal)

Paddington (Paddington)

What’s not to adore about the titular, marmalade-loving bear from Paul King’s Paddington movies? Voiced by Ben Whishaw, the beloved character from the classic children’s books of the same name steals the show (and all the snacks) at every turn. This isn’t to say the Brown family isn’t great, but we just can’t get enough of Paddington Bear, even when he went to prison .

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Babe (Babe)

“That’ll do pig, that’ll do,” the closing line spoken by James Cromwell’s Arthur Hoggett in Babe pretty much sums up our admiration for the fan-favorite pig voiced by the late Christine Cavanaugh. There are some great characters in Chris Noonan’s 1995 comedy about a pig who becomes a sheep-dog, but there’s no topping this adorable and fearless standout.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Beethoven (Beethoven)

As easy as it is to relate to George Newton in Beethoven, the titular St. Bernard is the best thing about Brian Levant’s 1992 comedy. Sure, he eats all the bacon and destroys Charles Grodin’s character’s clothes, but the family dog also saves a drowning child, prevents a shady business deal from going down, and turns George from a neurotic mess into a more centered person.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Marley (Marley & Me)

Though one of the most rambunctious dogs in film history, Marley from the 2008 family drama, Marley & Me, is a pooch that will forever live in the hearts of everyone who’s seen the movie starring Owen Wilson and Jennifer Aniston. And no, it’s not just because this film breaks our hearts into a millions pieces.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Hooch (Turner & Hooch)

As far as police dogs are concerned, there’s no better option than Hooch, the titular mastiff from the 1989 buddy cop movie, Turner & Hooch. Yeah, Tom Hanks is great as Scott Turner, but c’mon, this pooch literally saves the day.

(Image credit: Disney)

Thackery Binx (Hocus Pocus)

You know who's one character that makes Hocus Pocus a much better movie than its 2022 sequel? Thackery Binx. Sure, there are other reasons why the 1993 Halloween movie is so good, but the top of the list should and always will start with that little black cat who’s been a thorn in the Sanderson sisters’ sides for centuries.

(Image credit: Stage 6 Films / Sony Pictures)

Hachi (Hachi: A Dog's Tale)

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale is a movie that will take out your heart, break it into a million little pieces, and then give it back to you to put back together again. The tale of Hachi, a deeply devoted Akita, waiting day after day and year after year for his deceased owner to come back to the train station is incredibly powerful, even more so when you realize it’s based on a true story .

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Jonesy (Alien)

Okay, Jonesy doesn’t get a whole lot of screen time in Alien (even less so in Aliens), but there’s no way you can say Ridley Scott’s sci-fi horror flick is any worse because of Ellen Ripley’s cat? Plus, he’s one of two survivors.

(Image credit: Focus Features)

Arthur (Beginners)

Beginners is a movie about grief and how it affects not only humans but also the animals left behind when someone close to us dies. This is best illustrated in the 2010 drama by Arthur, the Jack Russell Terrier who lives with Oliver Fields (Ewan McGregor) after his owner, and Oliver’s dad, Hal (Christopher Plummer) passes away. It eventually becomes a situation where Arthur does more to support Oliver in his pain than the other way around.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Verdell (As Good As It Gets)

Though he’s cut out of the movie’s poster, Verdell, the Griffon Bruxellois in As Good as it Gets is one of the main characters in the 1997 Oscar winner and brings out the best of everyone else on screen. Jack Nicholson and Helen Hunt both won Academy Awards for their roles, but the pup that warms their hearts (and our own) is simply the best.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Goose (Captain Marvel)

Okay, Captain Marvel’s Goose is technically a Flerken, an alien creature with super strength and some ferocious tentacles, but since she takes the form of a cat in the 2019 Marvel movie, she makes the cut, or slash if we’re talking about Nick Fury’s eye.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Dexter (Night At The Museum)

Love him or hate him, Dexter, the stuffed capuchin monkey who comes to life in Night at the Museum helps make Shawn Levy’s 2006 fantasy comedy so great. The constant back and forth with Ben Stiller’s Larry Daley, and pretty much everything about the primate is pure gold.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Keanu (Keanu)

Is there a cuter character in Keanu than the titular cat? Is there a cuter movie animal than the kitten formerly known as Iglesias whose cat-napping results in Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key’s characters going on a life-or-death mission to save him? We think not.

(Image credit: Buena Vista Pictures Distribution)

Chance (Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey)

Though Shadow and Sassy are great characters who both make Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey a beloved family adventure film, we all know the real star of the show is Chance. Even without Michael J. Fox’s voiceover work, this young and immature American Bulldog, constantly steals the show.

(Image credit: Pixar)

Remy (Ratatouille)

The ghost of Auguste Gusteau is cool, Alfredo Linguini goes through a radical change, and Anton Ego has an incredible arc, but we all know Remy the rat (Patton Oswalt) is the real star of Pixar’s Ratatouille. Come on, he's a rat who can see smells and makes unique food combinations better than anyone.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Lucky (Dr. Dolittle)

Eddie Murphy’s titular character in Dr. Dolittle is great and all, but the human characters all take a backseat to the various talking animals in the 1998 family comedy. At the top of that list is Lucky, the sarcastic and hilarious dog voiced by the late Norm Macdonald who becomes a core part of the doctor’s family.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Max (How The Grinch Stole Christmas)

Who does all the leg work in How the Grinch Stole Christmas and doesn’t have the benefit of his heart growing three times its normal size? Yeah, Max, the Grinch’s (Jim Carrey) pet dog who stands by his owner through thick and thin in his quest to steal the big holiday.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Dunston (Dunston Checks In)

The late Paul Reubens shows up in an unforgettable way, Eric Lloyd gives a great performance as Kyle Grant, and Jason Alexander is awesome in it, but the real star of Dunston Checks In is the titular orangutan. Whether he’s hiding in a laundry chute or wearing costumes in the five-star Majestic Hotel lobby, Dunston checks all the boxes.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Snoopy (The Peanuts Movie)

While it’s true that Charlie Brown is at the center of The Peanuts Movie, let’s be real for a second and come to agreement that Snoopy is the best thing about the 2015 feature film based on the iconic comic strip. Like, Snoopy writes a book about taking on the famed Red Baron.

(Image credit: Studio Ghibli)

Jiji (Kiki's Delivery Service)

The seminal Studio Ghibli movie , Kiki’s Delivery Service mostly centers on a young witch as she attempts to find her place in the world, but this animated gem wouldn’t be half as good if it were not for her pet cat, Jiji. Whether it’s the original Japanese version or the English dub with Phil Hartman providing the voice, the character is absolutely amazing.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Clyde (Every Which Way But Loose)

Every Which Way but Loose isn’t going to be on a list of Clint Eastwood’s best movies , but the 1978 action comedy does see the legendary Western actor share the screen with an orangutan named Clyde. In fact, Clyde is the best character in the whole dang movie, even if he drinks beer, flips the bird, and kisses everyone in sight.

(Image credit: Disney)

Old Yeller (Old Yeller)

One of the best dog movies on Disney+ , Old Yeller is an undeniable classic and the one film that will make Stone Cold Steve Austin cry . Nothing against the human characters in this fun yet tragic story, but the titular yellow lab is the best thing about this Disney throwback.

(Image credit: Buena Vista Pictures Distribution)

Little Monkey (George Of The Jungle)

Okay, George of the Jungle features a ton of great animal characters and humans who can also hold their own, most notably Brendan Fraser’s titular hero. But if you’re looking for a side character who steals the show and melts your heart, look no further than the little monkey who George helps early on in the movie.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Blue (Jurassic World)

There are a lot of dinosaurs featured in the various Jurassic Park movies, but few have an emotional connection with the audience as strong as Blue, the raptor that Owen Grady’s (Chris Pratt) has trained since birth. And while Grady, and other humans, in Jurassic World are great, this smart apex predator with her blue markings is in a league of her own.

(Image credit: Buena Vista Pictures Distribution)

Air Buddy (Air Bud)

Let’s be real, is there another character in Air Bud who is as beloved as Air Buddy himself? Come on, this golden retriever can shoot hoops and bring out the best in people. Well, unless you’re a clown with a rolled-up newspaper.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Willy (Free Willy)

Jason James Richter, August Schellenberg, and Lori Petty’s characters are all great in Free Willy, but the titular orca is the champ of this 1993 children’s movie. The sass, the tricks, the iconic shot during the epic escape make this an easy pick.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Church (Pet Sematary)

Yeah, the reanimated Church is the stuff of nightmares in Pet Sematary, but even in his slightly decomposed and undead state , the Creed family cat is an adorable biscuit-making feline worth mentioning.

(Image credit: DreamWorks Pictures)

The Mouse (Mousehunt)

The crafty and death-defying rodent in Mouse Hunt pretty much wins the “best character” award by default, as he’s pretty much the only living thing in the Smuntz estate who’s not greedy, petty, or all of the above. Plus, he brings two brothers together and forever changes their destiny.

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

The Snake (Anaconda)

Luis Llosa’s Anaconda is one heck of a ride from start to finish, and features some incredible performances by Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube, and Jon Voight. But let’s be honest with this one, we’re all rooting for the giant snake in this 1997 creature feature.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Artax (The NeverEnding Story)

Is there a character that made more ‘80s kids cry than Artax when Atreyu’s horse gets stuck in the swamp in The NeverEnding Story? Sure, there are some great creatures and human characters in the 1984 fantasy film, but none hold a candle to this majestic white horse.

(Image credit: Pixar)

Bing Bong (Inside Out)

Is Bing Bong an elephant or some made-up creature from the depths of a young girl’s imagination? It doesn’t really matter, because this beloved side character from Inside Out is honestly the best and most sincere aspect of the 2015 Pixar film.

(Image credit: LQ/Jaf Productions)

Blood (A Boy And His Dog)

A Boy and His Dog is an all-time great dystopian comedy starring a young Don Johnson as a teenager attempting to survive an inhospitable landscape with his best friend, a pup named Blood. But this isn’t just any normal dog, as Blood can speak telepathically, has the ability to read, and has a rather misanthropic outlook on life. He isn’t all good, but still a hero compared to the other survivors of a nuclear war.

Each of these movie animals found a way in our hearts for one reason or another, becoming beloved and iconic characters in the process.