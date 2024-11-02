The Best Teri Garr Movies And How To Watch Them

This week, the world lost Teri Garr, who passed away on October 29, 2024 at the age of 79. The actor leaves behind a wonderfully diverse and eclectic career that exemplified her terrific range of talents, from pitch-perfect comedic timing to captivating earnestness. Celebrate her life and career by revisiting the best Teri Garr movies...

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Young Frankenstein (1974)

Director: Mel Brooks

Starring: Gene Wilder, Marty Feldman, Peter Boyle, Teri Garr

What it’s about: Respected physician Dr. Frederick Frankenstein (which he pronounces “fronk-en-steen”) discovers that his grandfather’s infamous experiments were not lunacy after all during a visit to Transylvania.

Why it is one of the best Teri Garr movies: Teri Garr landed her breakout, scene-stealing role as Frederick’s beautiful assistant, Inga, in the classic horror-comedy movie, Young Frankenstein.

(Image credit: Paramount)

The Conversation (1974)

Director: Francis Ford Coppola

Starring: Gene Hackman, John Cazale, Teri Garr

What it’s about: An anxious surveillance expert uncovers concerning information about a couple he has been spying on.

Why it is one of the best Teri Garr movies: Also in 1974, Teri Garr showed her more dramatic side in the Best Picture Oscar nominee, The Conversation, as Amy – a girlfriend of Gene Hackman’s character, Harry, who grows impatient of his overly private demeanor.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Oh, God! (1977)

Director: Carl Reiner

Starring: George Burns, John Denver, Teri Garr

What it’s about: A mild-mannered grocery store assistant manager is chosen by God to spread His message to the rest of humanity.

Why it is one of the best Teri Garr movies: Teri Garr demonstrates a mix of the comedic and the dramatic in Oh, God! as Bobbie Landers – the wife of God’s chosen messenger in the divine satire based on Avery Corman’s novel.

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

Close Encounters Of The Third Kind (1977)

Director: Steven Spielberg

Starring: Richard Dreyfuss, François Truffaut, Teri Garr

What it’s about: A group of ordinary people become fascinated by evidence of UFOs.

Why it is one of the best Teri Garr movies: Also in 1977, Teri Garr once again starred as the wife of a man who makes contact with an otherworldly being in one of the best alien invasion movies, Close Encounters of the Third Kind.

(Image credit: United Artists)

The Black Stallion (1979)

Director: Carroll Ballard

Starring: Kelly Reno, Mickey Rooney, Teri Garr

What it’s about: A boy manages to survive a shipwreck with the help of a beautiful horse that he eventually trains to be a racing champion in the 1940s.

Why it is one of the best Teri Garr movies: One of the best and most inspiring movies about horses is The Black Stallion, in which Teri Garr plays the mother of the young hero, Alec Ramsey.

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

Tootsie (1982)

Director: Sydney Pollack

Starring: Dustin Hoffman, Jessica Lange, Teri Garr

What it’s about: A disgraced struggling actor finally lands a part in a popular soap opera by posing as a woman named Dorothy Michaels.

Why it is one of the best Teri Garr movies: Teri Garr starred in several of the best movies of the 1980s, including the acclaimed comedy Tootsie, in which she plays Sandy – a student and friend-turned-one-sided lover of Dustin Hoffman’s Michale Dorsey.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Mr. Mom (1983)

Director: Stan Dragoti

Starring: Michael Keaton, Teri Garr

What it’s about: After losing his job, a family man decides to be a stay-at-home father while his wife goes to work each day.

Why it is one of the best Teri Garr movies: Also one of the best Michael Keaton movies, the hilarious Mr. Mom sees Teri Garr subvert societal norms of the time by starring in the role of a wife and mother who re-enters the workforce.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

After Hours (1985)

Director: Martin Scorsese

Starring: Griffin Dunne, Rosanna Arquette, Teri Garr

What it’s about: A meek word processor endures a wild and increasingly dangerous night in New York City.

Why it is one of the best Teri Garr movies: Teri Garr has also starred in a few largely forgotten ‘80s movies, such as Martin Scorsese’s funny hidden gem, After Hours, as Julie – an eccentric restaurant server whose admiration for Griffin Dunne’s Paul Hackett at first charms and later perturbs him.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Let It Ride (1989)

Director: Joe Pytka

Starring: Richard Dreyfuss, David Johansen, Teri Garr, Jennifer Tilly

What it’s about: A cab driver with a compulsive gambling addiction receives a tip on a horse race that might finally earn him the win he has been chasing.

Why it is one of the best Teri Garr movies: More than a decade after appearing together in Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Teri Garr reunited with Richard Dreyfuss for the screwball comedy Let It Ride, once again playing his onscreen wife.

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

Dumb And Dumber (1994)

Director: Peter Farrelly, Bobby Farrelly

Starring: Jim Carrey, Jeff Daniels, Teri Garr

What it’s about: Two dim-witted best friends travel across the country to deliver a lost briefcase to a woman that one of them fell for.

Why it is one of the best Teri Garr movies: Teri Garr appears in one of the best Jim Carrey movies, Dumb & Dumber, as Helen Swanson, the stepmother of Mary Swanson, who is tickled by Harry’s periwinkle tuxedo and horrified when Lloyd accidentally kills one of the owls at the fundraiser in Aspen.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Television)

BONUS: Friends (appearances in 1997-1998)

Creator: David Crane, Marta Kauffman

Starring: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer

What it’s about: The daily struggles of a close-knit group of six twenty-somethings in New York City.

Why it is one of the best Teri Garr TV shows: One of Teri Garr’s most notable TV appearances was alongside the Friends cast for three episodes (Season 3, Episode 25 and Season 4, Episodes 1 and 11) as a woman whom Phoebe discovers is her birth mother.

Teri Garr's legacy is a plentiful one by the irresistible heart and humor she brought to every role.