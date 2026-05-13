As Justin Baldoni Lands A Legal Victory After Blake Lively Settlement, A Source Drops Claims About What His Main ‘Focus’ Is

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively reached a settlement in their legal battle last week, though some drama has persisted. Lively (38) reportedly requested damages and legal fees be paid by Baldoni’s camp, much to their chagrin. Now, it would seem Lively has been dealt a legal blow that would equate to a victory for Baldoni (42) and co. At the same time, sources are also dropping claims about how Baldoni is feeling about moving forward as well as what his main “focus” is right now.

How Justin Baldoni Notched A Legal Win Against Blake Lively

Last week, Lively’s team claimed she was owed “reasonable attorney’s fees and costs for successfully defending [herself] in the litigation.” That request also encompassed damages incurred by Baldoni’s $400 million lawsuit against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds. Yet as reported by TMZ, a judge struck down Team Lively’s attempts to file other legal briefs and provide more information in order to pursue those damages. Per legal documents, the judge asserted that he didn’t need to see any further info before making his decision.

This development comes days after both Lively and Baldoni’s camps declared victory after sharing their joint statement about settling the lawsuit. With that initial statement, both sides conveyed their intention to move forward while also expressing pride over It Ends with Us, the 2024 film that’s been at the center of this legal matter. Nevertheless, Lively – who previously claimed to have lost roughly $100 million due to the case – claimed she was entitled to those damages under California law.

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As of this writing, neither Baldoni nor his legal representatives have issued a statement on the judge’s decision to deny Lively’s request. If recent comments from sources are to be believed, though, the Jane the Virgin alum currently has other matters to contend with.

Insiders Drop Claims About Justin Baldoni’s Mindset Post-Settlement

Shortly after the lawsuit settlement, Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, said the actor was “ecstatic” over how everything panned out. As far as the It Ends with Us director’s personal life goes, he recently moved away from California and purchased a new house in Nashville alongside his wife, Emily, with whom he shares two kids. That new abode reportedly cost the couple $3.4 million, and a source for People alleges that Baldoni is not only ready for a “fresh start” but also has a key “focus”:

It's obviously been an incredibly difficult time for the whole family, but Nashville has given them a fresh start. Justin and Emily are both incredibly resilient and grounded. Justin's not someone who sits around dwelling on the past and feeling sorry for himself. Right now, their focus is really on family and moving forward.

While Justin Baldoni’s personal life has been a topic of conversation, there have also been discussions about what lies ahead for him professionally. Studio execs, casting directors and more recently weighed in on his and Blake Lively’s job prospects and opined that they both had a hard road ahead. However, some opined that despite reported damage done to Baldoni’s reputation as a result of the legal skirmish, he could possibly still find work on TV. Additionally, it’s also been alleged that he wants to make an It Ends with Us sequel.

That sequel claim – along with the comments shared about Baldoni’s reported outlook – should be taken with a grain of salt, however. What’s known with certainty, though, is that he’s involved with the Audrey Hepburn biopic, Dinner with Audrey. And, in the aftermath of Baldoni’s recent legal victory, only time will tell what else he chooses to do both professionally and personally.