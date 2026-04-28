Billie Eilish Reveals How That 'One Less Lonely Girl' Coachella Moment With Justin Bieber Happened

If you’re a Billie Eilish fan, you probably know how much Justin Bieber not only means to her, but has inspired her own path as an artist. Heck, she has a concert movie with James Cameron coming out among 2026 movie releases that’s in part thanks to Bieber’s own film, Believe. Earlier this month, when Bieber headlined Coachella and Eilish was in the audience with his wife, Hailey, she unexpectedly became his “One Less Lonely Girl.”

Ever since seeing Billie Eilish’s priceless reaction to the viral moment where Hailey pulled her on stage during the song, we’ve been wondering about the singer’s own experience. Here’s what she said to Capital FM:

So my legs gave out, is what happened. Also, nobody walked me on. They were just like ‘Alright, go… on your own.’

Billie was in the front row of Coachella’s pit with Hailey Bieber and some of both her friends when it happened. In the videos it looks like she was in disbelief when she asked to go on stage with Bieber – even though she’s developed a relationship with the fellow pop star over the years, and even headlined Coachella herself.

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Billie Eilish and Justin Bieber actually first linked up at Coachella back in 2019 when Billie was 19 and they met each other while both in the VIP section during Ariana Grande’s set. Here’s what else she added about the recent experience:

I had a suspicion because I heard something, and then fucking Hailey and Justin’s friend was standing next to me in the pit and he may have spoiled it a little. He goes like ‘So, are you gonna go up?’ And I was like ‘What the hell are you talking about?’ He said, ‘You know, for One Less Lonely Girl.’ And, I had to just decide that it was like a life-changing dream that me and everyone wanted to live, and I can’t actually believe that I lived it.

While Billie Eilish was getting little hints here and there, including one of the Biebers’ friends almost spoiling the whole thing, she just couldn’t believe that her childhood dream was coming true, and it sounds like it still hasn’t sinked in. As she also said during the interview:

I can’t even think about it. I can’t even talk about it. I can’t even look at the videos. It’s like too intense for me.

Following the viral moment at Coachella, which was livestreaming on YouTube on the same evening, on April 18, when it happened, fans have been loving watching the star live her best life as Justin Bieber’s “One Less Lonely Girl” that night. She also posted this after the Coachella adventure, showing how much Justin Bieber has meant to her since she was young:

A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish) A photo posted by on

It really was the sweetest fangirl moment. And, it’s too cute how Billie Eilish is still flustered about it, and even unable to look back at the videos herself. Eilish is at the point in her career where tons of fans would have a very similar reaction to going up on stage with her, so it’s just adorable to see her freak out over an artist who means a lot to her.