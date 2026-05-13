I Can't Believe Euphoria Season 3 Made A Subtle Reference To 90 Day Fiancé

90 Day Fiancé and Euphoria had more in common than a shared time slot. Believe it or not, the TLC reality series was subtly referenced on the HBO series during a recent episode. As reactions pour in about the recent exploits of Sydney Sweeney's Cassie and how her work has become a "humiliation ritual," I'm just shocked over the drama series referencing one 90 Day star's experience with subscription sites.

(Image credit: TLC)

Euphoria's Cassie Makes A Wild Reference That Relates To A 90 Day Fiancé Star

Cassie's journey as an OnlyFans model on Euphoria has drawn a lot of criticism, as debates rage on about the legitimacy of the storyline and how accurately it portrays the business. I can't claim to know a ton about that, but I've watched a ton of 90 Day Fiancé in my time and can confidently speak on how accurate the request about "farting in a jar" was for one former cast member.

During the Emmy-winning show's latest episode, "This Little Piggy," Cassie mentions "fart jars." After that comment was made, the first person I thought of was Stephanie Matto. Those outside the 90 Day Fiancé fandom may not know this, but Matto allegedly made at least $100,000 selling her own farts to people who purchased jars on her subscription service. It may sound humiliating but, after learning she made well over what she banked for appearing on the TLC series, I think it was a smart business move.

Latest Videos From

Sure, 90 Day isn't explicitly mentioned during the episode, but this nod is just way too specific not to be intentional. And, quite frankly, I love this little piece of connective tissue.

(Image credit: HBO)

Why Cassie Was Right To Not Go The Fart Jar Route

Cassie didn't want to fart in a jar and asked Maddy to do it instead. I should point out that Stephanie of 90 Day Fiancé did not do this, as she provided a personalized video with each purchased jar. I would've loved if Euphoria featured that detail but, alas, we can't have everything.

Ultimately, Cassie was right to steer away from fart jars, but not for the reason one might think. Stephanie Matto's business selling fart jars came to an abrupt end after she went to the emergency room with bad chest pain. She thought she was suffering a heart attack, but it turned out it was actually severe gas pain, otherwise known as a "fart attack."

On Euphoria, Cassie has a lot of momentum on social media right now, but an E.R. trip for farts could definitely hurt her social status. Plus, it seems like she's making enough money the conventional ways on OnlyFans and doesn't need to resort to the wilder stuff. That said, there's still some time for her to go down that road, so maybe we'll see her do that before the season ends.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Euphoria airs on HBO on Sundays at 9:00 p.m. ET, and 90 Day Fiancé is on Sundays on TLC at 8:00 p.m. ET for a two-hour block. Both are also streamable with an HBO Max subscription. I keep up with both shows, and highly recommend both who doesn't do the same!