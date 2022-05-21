Billie Eilish Gets Honest About How She Has ‘Made Friends’ With Tourette Syndrome And How People Typically React To Her Tics
The singer first confirmed she had the disorder in 2018.
Twenty-year-old Billie Eilish has been growing up in front of the world as the singer’s popularity has continued to skyrocket, between her chart-topping music, Oscar-winning James Bond song and recently even getting her own Simpsons short. With that, Eilish has used her platform to talk about body image, climate change, encourage youth to vote and in a recent interview with David Letterman, she opened up about her Tourette Syndrome.
During her 45-minute conversation with the former late night host on Netflix’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, the conversation came up organically when one of Eilish’s tics caused Letterman to initially ask her if she was OK. The pair got into a discussion about her experience with Tourette’s Syndrome, which she was diagnosed with at eleven years old. In her words on the Netflix series:
Tourette Syndrome is a condition of the nervous system characterised by sudden, repetitive, rapid, and unwanted movements or vocal sounds called tics, per the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke. The singer, who exhibits physical not verbal tics, confirmed she had the neurological disorder back in 2018 at the age of 16 after compilation videos of her tics began to surface online. Eilish also talked about her experience with Tourette’s to Letterman with these words:
When the singer first shared she had Tourette Syndrome on her Instagram, she said she had not talked about it before because she didn’t want people to think of the disorder everytime they thought of her. As she’s shared, living with Tourette’s is not easy and can often be “exhausting,” but after speaking out about it, she has been reached out by other famous people who have it. In her words:
Recently, Billie Eilish has been checking off some major career highs. The singer recently became the youngest artist to headline Coachella, she and her brother Finneas O’Connell were also given the opportunity to write music for Pixar’s Turning Red after previously writing the final James Bond theme for Daniel Craig’s 007. When speaking to David Letterman, she continued to share her relationship with the disorder:
You can watch Billie Eilish’s full interview on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman with a Netflix subscription along with episodes featuring Will Smith, opening up about protecting his family, Cardi B, Ryan Reynolds, Kevin Durant and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.
